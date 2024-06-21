Disallowing phones: The directives indicating Hezbollah is panicking - report

Hezbollah has prevented its members from using cell phones when passing between the terror organization's positions on the border between Syria and Lebanon due to the Israeli strikes on Hezbollah terrorists in Syrian territory, according to the Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat.

Terrorists reportedly asked to change locations frequently

The report also claims instructions were given not to sleep in headquarters, and those sleeping in cars or temporary living quarters were asked to change places frequently.

The Syrian Observatory For Human Rights reported that following the repeated Israeli strikes on Hezbollah targets, the terror organization abandoned the Syrian-Lebanese border area.

HEZBOLLAH OPERATIVES salute during the funeral of comrades killed in an Israeli strike, in Shehabiya, south Lebanon, April 17. (credit: AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES)

Two local officials said that a state of anxiety dominates the citizens in the areas where Hezbollah is in Syria and that the terror organization's cars cross their agricultural lands at great speed for fear of attacks.

However, the sources also noted that while some residents offered to rent out their homes or land to Hezbollah terrorists, hoping to receive large amounts of money, residents are now avoiding them out of fear.