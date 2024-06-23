Lebanon doesn’t want war: online campaign against Hezbollah attempts to stop the war

As Israel and Hezbollah exchange deadly blows at the border and threats of an imminent war are sounded daily, some activists and media personalities in Lebanon who oppose the Iranian-backed terrorists of Hezbollah have come out with a series of videos and online campaigns in what appears to be a last-ditch effort to turn public opinion in the Land of Cedars against the prospects of war with Israel.

One salient example of these efforts is the hashtag “Lebanon doesn’t want war,” which had almost 40,000 appearances over the last month alone, garnering roughly 100,000 engagements and a potential reach of almost 30 million users. The hashtag was also accompanied by a series of infographics and other hashtags, such as “Disarming Hezbollah is vital” and “Resolution 1701,” which were shared by a wide array of Lebanese activists on social media.

Some commentators directly addressed Hezbollah and its leader, Hassan Nasrallah. Nancy Nessrine Lakiss, a Lebanese journalist from Elsharq press, posted a picture showing a white dove with the slogan “We shout for peace, not for war,” adding: “Hezbollah published a video from its military media provoking Israel, so Israel decided to threaten us with bombing the airport. Please have mercy on us! How can you bear this much blood and death? Who will build Lebanon again? And if it is built, who will live in the houses after all this destruction and killing?”

In another viral post, Lakiss turned directly to Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, demanding: “Mr. Nasrallah, you negotiate for the rights of the Palestinians, but have you forgotten their actions during our civil war, such as violating our women? Do you value the blood of the Lebanese in your decisions regarding the war? Justice must begin with our country first!

A Christian user named Chris shared a video showing the testimony of an elderly displaced lady who left her home in Southern Lebanon with her family, adding: “Do you want to liberate Jerusalem? You want to destroy Lebanon, displace its people, and kill them ... You are worse than the enemy ... You are the devil himself... Just let this people live … let these people raise their children in a country in peace and security!” Image calling for peace. (credit: Courtesy Social Media)

Another user taunted Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah: “Lebanon has gone underground...in the image of Nasrallah. From a country that is friendly and open to countries around the world: American, European, Arab, Gulf, and others, a Lebanon towering above the cedars of the mountains – It is now ruled from underground!”

Economic, social, and political repercussions

Other users focused on the economic, social, and political repercussions of a war between the Iranian-backed militia and Israel. Christian anti-Hezbollah activist and writer Raymond Hakim shared the hashtag alongside a graphic showing scenes of destruction, with the writing “A destroyed life – this is what wars bring upon Lebanon,” also adding, “When I see what is happening in our Arab capitals, I ask myself: why does Iran hate us so much?”

A user named Joyce Saadeh posted a graphic from the popular Lebanese newspaper An-Nahar, reading “The militia of Hezbollah destroys the summer season,” adding: “You know the truth, and the truth will free you. Lebanon doesn’t want war”.

Another user posted a graphic featuring a map of Lebanon reading “10,452 km2 don’t want war,” adding: “Pray for the Lebanese people to live in peace without senseless wars!”

A journalist named Karen Boustany shared a headline by Al-Jazeera claiming that Germany, Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, the UK, Italy, and Spain called their ambassadors back home, adding: “If this news is true, then congratulations! Lebanon has officially become an integral part of the Islamic Republic!”

Another graphic, uploaded by journalist and lecturer Aline, shows Lebanese citizens standing in the midst of rubble. The graphic claims “a nonexistent future,” adding: “Our university students are graduating while gazing toward the airport. This means we are gradually becoming an old country, and the goal may be to fill the void with foreign people.”

Another user named Mohamad Alamin posted a graphic showing Cyprus being targeted by Hezbollah, adding: “Threatening nations of the world rips Lebanon’s relations apart.”

Another journalist named Saeer Sabil uploaded a caricature showing Hezbollah’s weapons as a bull pulling a cart representing Lebanon straight into the mouth of an Iranian cleric, adding, “The party of Satan (a derogatory name for Hezbollah) seeks to grant Lebanon in its entirety to the Mullah regime.”

Finally, a user named “The 2006 war will be remembered and shall not repeat” shared the hashtag alongside a graphic !” showing a Hezbollah drone claiming that it would “destroy Lebanon,” adding, “The south will be destroyed and, Lebanon will be destroyed – all in service of Iran and its ambitions and foreign policy.

For the past not to repeat, international resolutions must be applied, and Hezbollah must be disarmed from its illegal weapons. Fueling the conflict will destroy everything we have rebuilt!”