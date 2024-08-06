IDF presents pre-emptive strike plan on Iran, Hezbollah to senior leaders - report

Amid escalating tensions, senior IDF officers have proposed to the Defense Minister and the Prime Minister to preempt Hezbollah and strike Lebanon. "The chances of escalation on the northern front are increasing. It would be prudent to lead the initiative," according to a Channel 13 report.

In light of the tense anticipation of Iran and Hezbollah's response following the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, and Fuad Shukr in Lebanon, senior IDF officers have suggested to Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to wait for an attack from Hezbollah but to initiate another preemptive Israeli strike, as reported on Channel 13 on Monday evening.

According to the publication, senior IDF officials recently proposed to the political echelon to launch another attack against Hezbollah in Lebanon before a response from the Shia terror group arrives. According to these senior officials, "We must undermine the enemy's perception that we are waiting for their move." They also added, "The chances of escalation on the northern front are increasing regardless. It would be wise to be the ones leading this initiative."

Possible plans for pre-emptive strike presented to top brass

The report states that the proposal was presented yesterday in several discussions with senior political officials. Although the proposal was considered and evaluated, it has not yet been accepted by the political echelon. The Prime Minister's Office has not commented, and the IDF spokesperson stated that they do not comment on classified discussions.

Last week, the IDF assassinated Nasrallah's right-hand man, Fuad Shukr, in Beirut in response to the disaster in Majdal Shams, where 12 children were killed by a direct hit from a Hezbollah rocket on a soccer field. Members of Hezbollah carry the coffin of Fuad Shukr, a senior Hezbollah commander who was killed by an Israeli strike on Tuesday, during his funeral in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon August 1, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Hezbollah confirmed Shukr's death about a day after the attack. The following day, Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah gave a speech. In his speech, Nasrallah stated that the war "has entered a new and open phase" on all fronts, including Gaza, southern Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq, and Iran.

He added, "Hezbollah's red line continues to rise with each assassination it encounters," and claimed, "We are in a new phase of confrontation. The Israelis rejoiced - now they will cry."