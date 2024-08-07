Psychological warfare: IDF jets create sonic boom during Nasrallah speech

A senior IDF official decided yesterday on an operation to disrupt Nasrallah's speech by creating a sonic boom, primarily to send a warning message to him and Hezbollah commanders.

"We can fly anywhere at any time and perform sonic booms daily or conduct other operations," the official said.

Nasrallah himself mentioned this in his speech, saying that "Israel uses breaking the sound barrier to scare the audience."

The IDF admits that this is a psychological war between Hezbollah and Israel.

IDF has advanced capabilities

"There is a paradox here as the gaps widen. Therefore, basic tools are required. We have the capability to operate F-35 or F-15 aircraft while the other side sends simple drones flying over Nahariya," the official added. A supporter cheers while listening to Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah via a video link during a ceremony to mark the first week since the killing of Hezbollah's top commander Fuad Shukr on August 06, 2024 in Beirut, Lebanon. (credit: Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

The IDF estimated that Hezbollah received and understood the message of the sonic boom over Beirut yesterday.

"They understand they are exposed. It's not pleasant for them when you fly over their heads, over the capital city or the country," the IDF said. "It gives the impression that you are vulnerable and defenseless, which is the message we wanted and succeeded in conveying to them."