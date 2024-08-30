Major threat of oil spill in Red Sea as Houthis detonate explosives on seized tanker

Yemen's Houthis have detonated several explosives on board the Greek-flagged Sounion tanker on Thursday, according to video footage released by the group.

The Sounion was captured by the Houthis on August 21, forcing its crew of 23 to be evacuated by European forces in the area.

On August 23, a fire broke out aboard the ship, leading to the group towing it, raising fears of an oil spill.

The ship was reported to be carrying a little over one million barrels of oil when it was attacked on August 21, meaning that should the ship begin leaking oil, it could easily become one of the worst oil spills in history.

In the video, masked armed men can be seen patrolling the ship, with fires burning, followed by priming explosives and a coordinated explosion on the Sounion.

Houthis raid Red Sea shipping

This is just the latest in a series of attacks on shipping through the Bab el-Mandeb straits, which the Houthis claim is in solidarity with Palestine.

The Houthis claimed to have only attacked ships belonging to or associated with Israel, the US, or the UK. Most ships attacked by the Houthis have had little connection with any of these states; the Sounion, for example, is owned by a Greek shipping company, Delta Tankers, whose ships all sail under Greek or Liberian flags.

Their blockade attempts have led to the deaths of four sailors, the destruction of two ships, and the seizure of another.

Western countries responded to the campaign to choke trade to Europe by deploying naval missions to the Red Sea, either as part of the EU or in support of US efforts in the region.

The EU Red Sea naval mission said on Thursday night that despite the multiple fires on the Sounion, no oil spill had been detected.