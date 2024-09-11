Jordan’s Islamist opposition gains amid low voter turnout and electoral system bias

Jordan's moderate Islamist opposition made significant gains in Tuesday's parliamentary election, initial official results showed on Wednesday, boosted by anger over the Israel-Hamas War.

The Islamist Action Front (IAF) also benefited from a new electoral law that encouraged a more significant role for political parties in the 138-seat parliament. However, tribal and pro-government factions will continue to dominate the assembly.

The IAF, the political arm of the Muslim Brotherhood, won up to a fifth of the seats under the revamped electoral law, which, for the first time, allocated 41 seats for parties, according to preliminary figures seen by Reuters and confirmed by independent and official sources.

"The Jordanian people have given us their trust by voting for us. This new phase will increase the party's responsibility towards the nation and our citizens," Wael al Saqqa, head of the IAF, told Reuters.

The election represents a modest step in a democratization process launched by King Abdullah as he seeks to insulate Jordan from the conflicts at its borders and speed up the slow pace of political reforms. Members of the Jordanian Islamic Action Front gesture during a protest in Amman, Jordan September 13, 2015. (credit: REUTERS/Majed Jaber)

Under Jordan's constitution, most powers still rest with the king, who appoints governments and can dissolve parliament. The assembly can force a cabinet to resign by a vote of no confidence.

Tribal areas favor over Palestinian cities

The voting system still favors sparsely-populated tribal and provincial regions over the densely-populated cities mostly inhabited by Jordanians of Palestinian descent, which are Islamic strongholds and highly politicized.

Turnout among Jordan's 5.1 million eligible voters in Tuesday's poll was low at 32.25%, initial official figures showed, up slightly from 29% at the last election in 2020.

Jordanian officials say elections are being held while the war in Gaza and other regional conflicts rage, demonstrating their country's relative stability.

The Muslim Brotherhood has been allowed to operate in Jordan since 1946. But it fell under suspicion after the Arab Spring, which saw Islamists pitted against established powers in many Arab countries.

They have led some of the largest protests in the region in support of the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, their ideological allies, in what their opponents say allowed them to increase their popularity.