Expert: Two months after IDF retaliation, Al-Hodeida port is still inactive - interview

Almost two months passed since July 19, when a Houthi explosive drone breached Israeli air defenses, murdering 50-year-old Yevgeny Ferder, and injuring eight others. Only one day later, the Israeli air force launched a retaliatory attack against the Houthi-controlled port of Hodeidah, dubbed “Operation Outstretched Arm.”

Despite the Houthi promises for retaliation and targeting of the Tel Aviv area, no such retaliation came until Sunday, as a ballistic missile attack aimed at central Israel left no injuries.

In this context, experts point out that, almost two months since the Israeli retaliatory attack in Hodeidah, the notable port is still essentially disabled. “After Israel’s attack, some claimed that the damage will take only a week to fix,” said Eran Efrat to The Jerusalem Post.

Efrat is an entrepreneur and owner of several companies in the biomass sector who imports raw materials for the green energy industry, and who, as part of his job, tracks shipping routes and cargo ships. A coastguard boat sails past a commercial container ship docked at the Houthi-held Red Sea port of Hodeidah, as a container ship carrying general commercial goods docked at the port for the first time since at least 2016, in Hodeidah, Yemen February 25, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH)

“Already back then I claimed that following a bombardment of a fuel terminal, assuming that pipelines and fuel tanks were damaged as well, a long time would be needed to fix everything,” he explained, adding that his companies also boast port terminals and establishing such infrastructure is not at all a simple task.

According to Efrat, rebuilding this infrastructure is very hard, as oil and gas terminals are not an easy operation.

“Ship tracking tools are as accurate as aircraft tracking, and they are free to use as well, except for some premium features. Every ship is registered, and its route is well documented, along with sailing times, documents, and any information that doesn’t qualify as a commercial secret.”

Efrat started monitoring the damage at Al-Hodeidah out of curiosity, and has now reached a level of an open source intelligence analyst, monitoring the port and making his conclusions available for the public.

“A month after the retaliatory attack I saw that there were no listed tankers transporting fuel or liquefied gas in Al-Hodeidah, which I concluded from the list of ships scheduled to moor in the port,” added Efrat.

"Additionally, the port has issued an official notice to ships calling them not to arrive. For me, this was a main indicator that they were not able to receive oil and liquid gas, both of which were part of the infrastructure of Al-Hodeidah. We also saw that cranes were damaged, and therefore the unloading was carried out more slowly using either the ships' cranes or mobile cranes, which are much smaller.

Economic impact of strikes

“The economic damage is immense,” continued Efrat. “I calculated according to the size of the tanks – they were able to store about 40-50 thousand tons. I found that they lose about 50 thousand tons of oil and liquid gas every 48 hours or so. This is based on how often the ships would dock and how large those containers were.”

“I also checked tankers to check if there is an improvement in the unloading of containers according to ships that dock and leave. You can see the size of the ship and guess how long it takes to unload. If you leave after 24 hours or more, you know that the capacity is not high, especially when you compare it to a year ago, and you see that ships would enter and leave several times a day.

According to my calculation, this means that the port is running at 30% of its original capacity,” he added, stressing that from 2-3 tanks of fuel or gas unloaded every day, the Houthis are now down to one tank per month.

Another month later, Efrat noticed that no new calls for tankers to dock at the port was issued for the next 30 days, at least until September 21. “This means two or three months that the port will be shut.”

Efrat claimed that instead of the Hodeidah port, the Houthis opted for the primitive and formally closed Ras Isa port. “Take a look at the tanker Lady Amira 1. This is a well-known tanker, which nowadays can’t dock in Hodeidah. I saw that it stopped in Hodeidah for one day, probably for a regular inspection of the goods by the Houthis. From there it continued to Ras Isa, a former export port that has three tanks for the use of oil and liquid gas. The port has no pier. The ships have to anchor several tens of meters in the sea, and there is a pipe that goes into the ship and the cargo is pumped back to the shore. This is how the goods were unloaded in a port that is defined as closed, but it is a small port so if in the past there was a tanker a day - today a tanker is emptied one every twenty days or a month.”

As for the Ras Isa port, Efrat stresses that its officially closed, and ships are not supposed to dock there. “There is no formal staff or nothing. In the photos you can see trucks waiting there, which is further proof that there is unloading activity going there. So, this is their auxiliary port that they’re using to unload oil and gas, albeit at a much slower pace. Following today’s attack, the Israeli government may be mulling the targeting of the auxiliary port in Ras Isa,” he concluded.