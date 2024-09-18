'Harshest blow to the Islamic resistance': Lebanese media shocked at blow to Hezbollah

Reflecting on the pager attack that reportedly killed around nine and wounded thousands of Hezbollah operatives in Lebanon, the Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar exposed the extent of the damage in its editorial, calling it one of the most severe blows dealt to the terror organization since it began launching attacks on Israel last October.

“In just one minute, the enemy managed to deliver the harshest blow to Islamic resistance since the onset of the conflict,” the article stated, adding it was “an exceptional security operation in terms of the ability to reach targets and means, and in demonstrating elements of Israeli technological and intelligence superiority."

The article detailed the damage, stating the operation “led to the injury of more than three thousand resistance fighters and civilians from Hezbollah units, who were crowded in hospitals in the south, the Bekaa, Beirut, and the suburbs.”

Israel's qualitative edge

The newspaper expressed shock at Israel's capabilities, estimating that the operation confirmed for Israel its "security superiority."

However, the writers noted, “The enemy is well aware that its main objective from the operation was not achieved—forcing Lebanon’s resistance to surrender and stop supporting Gaza.” A person is carried on a stretcher outside American University of Beirut Medical Center (AUBMC) as people, including Hezbollah fighters and medics, were wounded and killed when the pagers they use to communicate exploded across Lebanon. September 17, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)

John Spencer, a former US Army official and urban warfare expert, emphasized the incident's unprecedented psychological impact. According to him, “On top of the physical damage to Hezbollah, the psychological impact is massive. Not being able to trust their equipment to communicate. Possibly leading to making big mistakes in areas like operational security."

If all the reports are true (*hint they never are). On top of the physical damage to Hezbollah, the psychological impact is massive. Not being able to trust their equipment, to communicate. Possibly leading to making big mistakes in areas like operational security. https://t.co/2Aiixy4Ni2 — John Spencer (@SpencerGuard) September 17, 2024

Faisal al-Qassem, a senior journalist at Al Jazeera and a prominent commentator in the Arab world, compared the damage to Hezbollah to “the most significant pre-emptive strike in modern history, similar to Israel’s attack on the Egyptian Air Force before the Six-Day War.”

He warned that “if the organization enters into a conflict now, its situation will be critical given the heavy burden on the health system.”

“Hezbollah now has thousands of disabled leaders and fighters,” he continued. “If Hezbollah goes to war today, its condition will be dire because hospitals are currently filled with the wounded.” Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

“Worse still, Hezbollah has lost its most crucial military security and communication means. Israel is hunting its enemies electronically, causing thousands of casualties from afar without firing a single bullet, while the terrorist organization remains preoccupied with a 1,400-year-old conflict between Hussein and Yazid,” he concluded.