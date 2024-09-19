'Iranian proxies and drug lords': Lebanese react to Hezbollah's ‘pager intifada’ - interview

Dr. Ghassan Bou Diab, peace activist, Director of Demokrattia Center for Research & Strategic Studies

I want to address directly the leader of a militia that dominates my country and jeopardizes its sovereignty.

Hassan Nasrallah has plunged his community and his people into a confrontation with the State of Israel, one of the foremost nations in terms of technological and military advancement, all under the pretext of ‘supporting Gaza’.

The day after the terrorist Hamas began its fateful operation, Nasrallah initiated gunfire into Israeli territory, causing tens of thousands innocent civilians to flee their homes. He supported the terrorist organization in its horrific crime of kidnapping hostages and using civilians as human shields.

Nasrallah’s misguided bets have characterized his entire journey. He gambled that Israel could not withstand a prolonged war, but Israel surprised everyone, and the war has continued for nearly a year. He bet on the collapse of the political, security, and military institutions, yet Israel has proven to be cohesive and fighting for its own existence — a critical component not found in the combat doctrine of younger, inexperienced militants.

Nasrallah has gambled on direct Iranian intervention in the battle, only to see Khamenei retreat and limit himself to prayer as he witnessed US aircraft carriers sailing with terrifying weaponry capable of annihilating half the globe. He relied on international diplomatic pressure and protests around the world, yet he failed because his ‘axis’ is the one that initiated the aggression. Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah gives a televised address, Lebanon, September 19, 2024, in this screenshot taken from a video. (credit: Al-Manar TV via REUTERS)

Now, Nasrallah and most of his affiliates were subject to an astonishing military intelligence operation unprecedented in history, resulting in thousands of their members being injured or killed. Frankly, most Lebanese are not reveling in this situation, as it is not in the Lebanese character to gloat over the enemy. On the contrary, some even donated blood in hospitals.

But what comes next? Is this a battle that he really believes can be won?

Let us remind the organization’s leadership of Khomeini's stance when he called for a ceasefire upon realizing that he could not withstand the fight against Iraq. Or Imperial Japan's position in World War II, when the emperor learned that the balance of power was uneven in comparison to the US – and decided to halt the fire.

For the record, we have called time and time again for Nasrallah’s organization to place all militants, weapons, missiles, and drones under the command of a united Lebanese army, requesting a ceasefire and the immediate preparation for peace negotiations. Historical experiences have proven that any bet on axis politics is a losing gamble, and that peace is the only serious project that can ensure security and prosperity, far from the discourse of hatred, vengeance, and antisemitism.

Conversely, the continuation of destructive policies means more tragedies, all in line with Khamenei's path. There is no alternative to a state of institutions. There can be no coexistence between a state and a non-state actor, nor between an army and an armed militia that practices terrorism. Now the question remains: Is Nasrallah the true leader he claims to be, who knows when to stop? Or will he only realize it when it's already too late?

Mira, late twenties, Mount Lebanon region

Surreal events… actually insane! How was it even possible! How could it be so precise! How can it happen two days in a row!

On this day we can’t but remember the May 2008 clashes in Lebanon, when the Lebanese government wanted to dismantle Hezbollah’s telecommunication system and Hezbollah chose to go to war and attack the Lebanese people to protect its telecommunication network. Here we are years later and their communication devices are exploding in their faces! It sounds like justice was served!

As usual Hezbollah’s propaganda machine is trying to gaslight the public into believing that the targeted Hezbollah members are civilians! While the western left is trying to make it look like it’s an attack on Lebanon. Where in reality Lebanon is only closer to being free from Hezbollah.

Unfortunately, Hezbollah is using this incident to gain sympathy… Trying to make us forget that this is a war they chose, while the Lebanese people, said NO TO WAR!

They dragged Lebanon into this, destroyed the country for the sake of the Islamic Republic of Iran… and since they did I fully support the complete destruction of Hezbollah (the real enemy of Lebanon).

Jinaan, 31, Mount Lebanon region

As a Lebanese Patriot and Druze from Mount Lebanon, I stand vehemently against Hezbollah, the real enemy of Lebanon and the Lebanese spirit.

Hezbollah slaughtered Druze sheikhs in the 2008 attacks on Deir Qobel and Chouiefat, and have been buying strategic high lands in Mount Lebanon (Neha and 888 hill), planning to dominate and terrorize our minority populations, in the near future.

They are Iranian proxies and drug lords with no sense of Lebanese patriotism, they bring us war and destruction to fulfill their Iranian mullah’s interests, and endanger our families and children, doing so.

May Israel help us “beep” them out of existence.

B.

The moment I heard the news, I felt a surge of happiness, especially considering what they've done to Israel, Lebanon, and Syria, as well as their recent massacre in Majdel Shams. I was hopeful that this could be a turning point, possibly leading the Lebanese people to rise against the terrorist organization. However, I was disappointed by the attacks against me since yesterday, particularly from those who claim to oppose the terrorist group but seem to be siding with them. Instead of fear, people should be more optimistic and seize the opportunity, but unfortunately, that hasn’t been the case. All we're hearing from the Lebanese side are conspiracy theories about the U.S. and Israel.

At one point, I hoped we could approach things differently, instead of just waiting for tomorrow to hear Nasrallah threatening the Lebanese people again. While it's clear the attacks are directed solely at Hezbollah, it seems they’re still unable to grasp that reality. The last time we spoke, I was more optimistic, but now I feel more pessimistic, as no significant change has taken place. I long for the day we can witness true peace between Lebanon and Israel, but as a friend mentioned to me today, Lebanon has become like Nazi Germany. For people to change their mindset, Lebanon might have to be devastated before they realize peace is necessary. I wish I could remain optimistic, but I'm more of a realist.