'The gloves are off': Beirut signals end of symmetry with Hezbollah, expert says

Friday's IDF strike on Beirut, which killed nearly a dozen members of Hezbollah's Radwan Force senior commanders, including the unit's chief, Ibrahim Aqil, sent a message that Israel has decided to "take the gloves off" in its engagements with Hezbollah, Israel Defense and Security Forum CEO Lt. Col. (res.) Yaron Buskila told Maariv in the immediate wake of the strike.

"The strike itself in the Dahiyeh district of Beirut is essentially a statement. It doesn't matter who the target was. The fact that terrorists were struck in Beirut is a very significant message from Israel to Hezbollah," Buskila said.

He continued, "Part of the decision is that there is no intention to continue playing this symmetric game that Israel has been playing with Hezbollah so far, and Israel understands that Hezbollah can respond significantly. For Israel, there is readiness for war, and the center of gravity is shifting to northern Israel. The IDF has decided that the Northern Command will become the main arena, while Gaza will become secondary. This is not just an empty statement; it's a real, significant one, saying we are entering a campaign, even if it means entering a much tougher war."

Buskila continued, saying, "I think if Hezbollah believed that with the pager and radio attacks, Israel would stop because it didn't want escalation, the strike in the heart of Dahiyeh is a very clear message to the contrary."

He went on to say, "Iran and Hezbollah can understand that Israel is determined to move forward, and it's also a message to the Americans. The Americans don't want Israel to go into a campaign against Lebanon right now." Rescuers gather next to a destroyed building, after an Israeli strike where a top Hezbollah military commander was targeted, Lebanese authorities said, in Beirut, Lebanon, September 20, 2024. (credit: Reuters TV/AL MANAR TV via REUTERS)

"They are focused on maintaining regional stability. However, we are unwilling to accept what has been. What was will not continue to be. Israel is not just saying this in words, but also in actions. We want to return our residents to their homes safely, without the threat of Hezbollah sitting right on the border."

"Israel will utilize everything at its disposal to strike Hezbollah and restore peace"

In conclusion, he said: " Negotiations have failed so far, and Hezbollah hasn’t withdrawn or reached any agreements. As a result, we are prepared to use all available force. Even without relying on American munitions—since their supply has diminished, as Kamala Harris clearly stated—Israel will utilize everything at its disposal to strike Hezbollah and restore peace to the northern border."