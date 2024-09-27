Did Israel succeed in eliminating its number one enemy? - analysis

The fate of Hassan Nasrallah, Israel's top target in recent years, is still unclear. The fact that Israel struck Hezbollah's central headquarters while Nasrallah was there is a dramatic development.

First and foremost, Israel is making it clear that Nasrallah is marked for death. Second, it demonstrates Israel's intelligence capabilities and resolve. Third, Israel shows that it has no red lines in its battle against Hezbollah—every figure and every place where Hezbollah operates will be targeted decisively.

The strike was carried out by the Israeli air force’s 119th “Bat” Squadron, using an F-16i aircraft known as “Sufa” (Storm) in the IAF. The planes dropped tons of munitions. Israel conducted the bombing while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was in New York, on American soil.

Hassan Nasrallah, at 64, has been Hezbollah’s leader for four decades and is one of Israel’s most challenging adversaries in recent decades. He is closely aligned with Iran, and although he didn’t find Hezbollah, he has shaped the organization in his image.

Nasrallah began his journey in the organization during his school years in the city of Tyre. He frequented the main mosque, drawing the attention of preacher Muhammad al-Gharawi, who was impressed by Nasrallah's intelligence and interest in theological studies.

Al-Gharawi recommended him to Ayatollah Muhammad Baqir al-Sadr, a leading figure in the Shiite seminaries in Najaf, Iraq. After completing high school about a year later, Nasrallah moved to Najaf to start his studies.

Formation of Hezbollah

There, he met al-Sadr, who placed him under the mentorship of Abbas al-Musawi, a Lebanese student from the Beqaa Valley who later became a Hezbollah leader. At just 16, Nasrallah formed a deep bond with al-Musawi, whose teachings significantly shaped his worldview.

Following al-Musawi’s assassination, Nasrallah was appointed as his successor.

At the time, Israeli officials underestimated the young leader’s potential to surpass his predecessors, turning Hezbollah into a far more powerful and dangerous organization than before.