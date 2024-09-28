Israel reportedly hacks Beirut airport control tower, warns Iranian plane not to land

Israel has allegedly breached the communication network of the control tower at Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport and warned an Iranian plane against landing, prompting the aircraft to turn around and return to Tehran, Israeli media reported on Saturday.

According to reports, Israel supposedly hacked into the communications system of the Beirut control tower, warning that it would not allow the landing of a cargo plane from "Qasem Air," Flight No. QFZ9964, as it was approaching for landing.

Lebanon's Transport Minister, Ali Hamieh, stated to the Lebanese newspaper "An-Nahar" that the IDF intercepted the radio frequency of the international airport's control tower and warned that it would attack the airport if an Iranian civilian aircraft on its way to Lebanon landed there.

The minister reported that he quickly intervened and prohibited the landing of that aircraft. Lebanese civilians in Beirut’s central Martyrs' Square, fleeing the overnight Israeli strikes in southern Beirut, Lebanon, September 28, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)

IDF strikes Hezbollah leadership in Beirut

The tension concerning flights from Iran landing in Lebanon is in light of the IDF’s spokesperson’s official announcement that the IDF eliminated Hezbollah’s co-founder and leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, along with Ali Karaki, the commander of Hezbollah’s Southern Front, and additional commanders from Hezbollah.

Following the announcement in which the operation’s name was revealed as “New Order,” the IDF Chief of Staff stated, “This is not the end of our arsenal. The message is simple: for anyone who threatens the citizens of the State of Israel - we will know how to reach you."

The IDF further reported that "IAF fighter jets, guided by precise intelligence from the Intelligence Division and the security system, targeted Hezbollah's central headquarters, which is located underground beneath a residential building in the Dahieh area of Beirut. The strike occurred while Hezbollah’s senior leadership was at the headquarters, coordinating terrorist activities against the citizens of the State of Israel."