Hagari and Gallant: 'Long-standing score with the arch-terrorist Nasrallah settled'

In a Satuday press update, IDF Spokesperson R.-Adm. Daniel Hagari announced that the IDF eliminated Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in the Israeli airstrikes that shocked Beirut on Friday night while providing further instructions to the Israeli public for the upcoming days.

"Nasrallah was one of Israel's greatest enemies of all time, and his elimination has made the world a safer place for everyone," Hagari said.

"There is still much work to be done in Lebanon to return our northern citizens to their homes and ensure their safety, together with the return of our hostages still held by Hamas."

"The Home Front Command has issued new updates on the safety guidelines and restrictions for the different risk areas in the country. We urge the public to keep on abiding by these instructions for their own safety."

Gallant: 'Israel has settled a score'

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said shortly after that "the IDF carried out one of the most significant targeted operations in the history of the State of Israel yesterday. This operation settled a long-standing score with the arch-terrorist Nasrallah, whose hands are stained with the blood of thousands of civilians and soldiers," as reported by Israeli media.

"This elimination is part of a series of recent actions resonating throughout the Middle East, sending a clear message to those who have acted against us and those contemplating doing so now: anyone who starts a war against Israel and attempts to harm its citizens will pay a very heavy price. We are not stopping; we continue to act in accordance with our commitment to achieving the war's objectives." Gallant added.