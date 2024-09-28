Experts: Hezbollah Unit 910 ready to target Israeli, Jewish communities worldwide

Following the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, the group now poses an increased threat to Israeli and Jewish communities worldwide, with a network capable of executing swift and significant attacks, according to security experts.

Following the assassination, Hezbollah’s Unit 910 emerged as a clear and immediate threat to Israeli and Jewish interests worldwide, according to the Alma Research Center. The unit, known as the "Black Unit" or "Shadow Unit," operated in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and Asia and was capable of launching significant revenge attacks on short notice. Approximately 32 years ago, after the assassination of former Hezbollah leader Abbas al-Musawi, the unit successfully conducted retaliatory operations.

Hezbollah operated Unit 910, one of the organization’s most secretive and dangerous branches, under the command of Talal Hamiyah, also known as "Abu Jaafar." The unit was responsible for global terror activities outside of Lebanon and closely collaborated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Researcher Tal Barry described Unit 910 as Hezbollah’s primary operational arm for conducting international attacks. "The unit operated in a wide range of areas with prepared terror infrastructures ready for immediate action," Barry explained.

The unit was involved in several high-profile attacks, including the bombing of the Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires in 1992 and the Jewish community center in Argentina in 1994. In 2012, it carried out a suicide bombing on a bus carrying Israeli tourists in Burgas, Bulgaria. The unit maintained strict secrecy in its operations, relying on local Shiite networks and criminal organizations worldwide. Operatives, who underwent rigorous security training and often held foreign citizenships, operated under civilian cover and exploited connections with Hezbollah supporters and foreign governments for logistical and operational purposes. Iran's sponsorship of Hezbollah includes $800 million in annual financial support, the supply of 130,000 rockets and missiles (credit: REUTERS)

In recent decades, Unit 910’s activities primarily focused on South America, Africa, and Asia, but it also operated in the US and Europe. "The unit was a significant part of Iran’s shadow war against the West," Barry noted, targeting American security and intelligence institutions as well as civilians. According to US reports, Unit 910 had planned attacks on key sites, including JFK Airport in New York. The unit's activities in the US were exposed when Ali Kourani, a Hezbollah operative arrested in the US, revealed the group's plans for attacks in the US and Israel.