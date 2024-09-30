Would the defeat of Hezbollah unlock a new page in Gaza? - analysis

In a series of masterstrokes, Israel has upended Hezbollah’s plans. Removing Hassan Nasrallah and senior commanders of the Iranian-backed group has temporarily deprived it of its ability to coordinate attacks on Israel. In addition, the IDF’s use of airstrikes has had an affect on Hezbollah’s arsenal.

The group has not been able to carry out the kind of attack that was envisioned in any kind of assessment about what a major war with Hezbollah would look like. This could change, but if the trend continues it means Hezbollah will suffer major losses. With Hezbollah weakened, it could unlock Israel’s challenges in Gaza.

Israel has been fighting Hamas for almost a year since the October 7 attack. The campaign in Gaza unfolded in stages. The first stage was two weeks of heavy airstrikes while the IDF prepared for a ground operation.

The ground operation began on October 27 and the IDF swiftly took over a corridor south of Gaza city, called the Netzarim corridor. This cut off Gaza city from the rest of central and southern Gaza. The IDF then sought to defeat a dozen Hamas battalions in northern Gaza. With those mostly defeated the IDF then moved south in December and January. A hostage deal in late November saw some hostages released, but more than 100 remained in Gaza. IDF soldiers operate in the Tel Sultan neighborhood in Rafah, Gaza Strip. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

By the end of January most of Khan Younis has been subdued and the IDF’s operations became less intense. By March a de facto ceasefire had taken place in Gaza due to Ramadan. In April the IDF left Khan Younis.

In May Israeli forces went into Rafah, after months of US and western objections. The Rafah campaign lasted until August, when the Rafah Hamas brigade was declared defeated.

Switching focus from Hamas to Hezbollah

This is where the Gaza campaign basically ended while Israel prepared to confront Hezbollah. Hezbollah’s daily attacks had kept 60,000 Israelis from returning home to northern Israel. Israel asked its friends in the West to convey to Iran and Hezbollah that the group must stop its attacks and stop tying itself to Hamas. In short, Hezbollah must stop being a front in this war.

Hezbollah was always seen as the larger threat to Israel and Israel didn’t want a major war with it. However, Hezbollah wouldn’t stop its attacks. Israel’s Defense Minister called to add the return of evacuees to the goals of the war.

This meant that the northern front became an official priority in the first two weeks of September. After Israel tried one last time to pressure Hezbollah using diplomacy, the gloves came off. Hezbollah pagers exploded and then Hezbollah commanders were killed on September 20 and then Nasrallah was killed on September 27. The IDF launched 1,600 airstrikes on September 23.

Hezbollah is now weakened. This could now unlock opportunities in Gaza. Hamas has been stubborn because it has backers abroad who have been telling it to be steadfast and hold on to central Gaza. The IDF has never gone into central Gaza and removed Hamas from Nuseirat, Bureij, Maghazi and Deir al-Balah. This is the Hamas stronghold today, along with some elements in northern Gaza and Khan Younis, where Hamas returned despite numerous IDF raids.

If Hamas feels that Hezbollah can no longer threaten Israel with a multi-front war, might Hamas become more flexible. Might Hamas backers in Iran, or in Ankara, Doha, Moscow and Beijing, urge Hamas to come to an agreement.

If Hamas feels that Hezbollah can no longer threaten Israel with a multi-front war, might Hamas become more flexible. Might Hamas backers in Iran, or in Ankara, Doha, Moscow and Beijing, urge Hamas to come to an agreement.

Israel's options

There are several options now for Israel in Gaza. Israel can keep doing what it’s doing, keeping one division in southern Gaza’s Philadelphi corridor and one in Netzarim. This will keep Hamas weakened but not completely defeated. Hamas will continue to hold hostages.

On the other hand Israel could also go back into Gaza with forces and fully defeat Hamas. The question then is whether there is a plan to replace Hamas, or merely defeat it “militarily.” Israel could also do a deal and get the hostages released. This would allow Hamas to stay in power and enable Hamas to celebrate and claim that it achieved something. That would not be something the Israeli government likely wants to see.

The government also is wary of conducting large scale operations in central Gaza that might endanger the hostages. This leaves the worst of both worlds, where the hostages remain in Gaza and there is no closure to the war.

It's possible the defeat of Hezbollah can unlock a new page in Gaza. This will require some decisions about what the best path forward is in Gaza. Israel has been wary of replacing Hamas.

However, recent reports are questioning whether Yahya Sinwar is still in control of Hamas, or may have been killed. If Sinwar is not in control or if Hamas is defeated, then it stands to reason that it does not resemble a military organization, meaning that freeing the hostages is possible. Israel would never let 100 hostages be held in Jenin or Ramallah, so why let them remain in Gaza under a weakened or leaderless Hamas.

Now that the Hezbollah bogeyman has been weakened, it might be time to ask questions about seizing the initiative in Gaza.