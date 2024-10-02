IDF announces 7 IDF soldiers killed by Hezbollah during Lebanon ground operation

The IDF announced the names of seven fallen soldiers who fell in battle in southern Lebanon Wednesday afternoon.

The IDF soldiers killed in southern Lebanon that were published include:

Capt. Harel Etinger (23), from Eli, is the team commander in the Egoz Unit, Commando Brigade.

Capt. Itai Ariel Giat (23), from Shoham, is an officer in the Combat Engineering Corps, Yahalom Unit.

Sgt.-Maj. Noam Barzilay (22), from Kokhav Ya'ir, is a soldier in the Egoz Unit, Commando Brigade.

Sgt.-Maj. Or Mantzur (21), from Beit Aryeh, is a soldier in the Egoz Unit, Commando Brigade.

Sgt.-Maj. Nazar Itkin (21), from Kiryat Ata, is a soldier in the Egoz Unit, Commando Brigade.

St.-Sgt. Almken Terefe (21), from Jerusalem, is a soldier in the Golani Reconnaissance Unit, Golani Brigade.

St.-Sgt. Ido Broyer (21), from Ness Ziona, is a soldier in the Golani Reconnaissance Unit, Golani Brigade.

They were killed and wounded during Israel's ground operation in southern Lebanon on Wednesday in a set of three different incidents.

In the incident where Captain Harel Etinger, Captain Itai Ariel Giat, Master Sergeant Noam Barzilay, Master Sergeant Or Mantzur, and Master Sergeant Nazar Itkin fell, an officer and four soldiers from the Egoz Unit, Commando Brigade, were seriously wounded.

In the incident where Staff Sergeant Almken Terefe and Staff Sergeant Ido Broyer fell, a fighter from the Golani Reconnaissance Unit, Golani Brigade, was seriously wounded.

In another incident, a combat medic from the 51st Battalion, Golani Brigade, was seriously woundedduring fighting in the north.

All the wounded soldiers were evacuated to hospitals for medical treatment, and their families have been notified.

This is a developing story.