US urges Israel to uphold humanitarian law amid IDF operations in Lebanon

Washington urged Israel to comply with international humanitarian law in Lebanon as the IDF expanded its ground forces in Lebanon and US President Joe Biden continued to call for diplomacy as Israel marked the first anniversary of October 7.

The US expects Israel to target Hezbollah in Lebanon in a way that complies with international humanitarian law and minimizes civilian casualties, Miller said.

He added that Washington has made clear to Jerusalem that it wants to see roads to Beirut’s airport continue to be operated.

Miller, noted however, that the IDF’s ground operations in Lebanon continue to be limited. The UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) which monitors activity along the Israeli-Lebanese border said in a statement on Sunday it was deeply concerned by what it called Israel’s “recent activities” adjacent to the mission’s position inside Lebanon.

“We don’t want to see UNIFIL forces put in danger in any way. UNIFIL forces play an important role in establishing security in Lebanon,” Miller told reporters on Monday. IDF soldiers operate in southern Lebanon. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The IDF and Hezbollah have continued to increase the severity of their military exchange as the region remains braced for an Israeli retaliatory strike against Iran.

Putin to meet Iran's president

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to discuss the situation in the Middle East with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Friday in the Turkmen capital of Ashgabat, the Interfax news agency cited Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov as saying on Monday. Iran has been allied with Russia in its war against Ukraine.

Putin is not planning to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Ushakov separately told the TASS state news agency.

French Foreign Minister FJean-Noel Barrot who was in Israel on Monday spoke with Foreign Minister Israel Katz and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, according to a French diplomatic official.

The discussions focused on Iran, Lebanon and Gaza. Barrot highlighted the importance of preventing a regional war by avoiding uncontrolled escalation. "Our Israeli interlocutors ensured such was not their wish," the official said.

“On Lebanon, the discussions focused on the security guarantees expected by Israel to enable a ceasefire and negotiated settlement,” the official said, adding that there was a “shared desire to deepen the talks within the context of French efforts toward ending the war.”

US President Joe Biden urged diplomacy in a statement he put out regarding the anniversary of October 7, even as he continued to back Israel’s right to self-defense.

“We support Israel’s right to defend itself against attacks from Hezbollah, Hamas, the Houthis, and Iran,” Biden said.

He recalled the strong military and defensive ties between the two countries, which included the US involvement in a five-army coalition, including Israel, the United Kingdom, France and Jordan, which has twice defended Israel against direct Iranian attacks, both last week and in April.

“Last week, at my direction, the United States military once again actively assisted in the successful defense of Israel, helping to defeat an Iranian ballistic missile attack, “Biden said.

“We also continue to believe that a diplomatic solution across the Israel-Lebanon border region is the only path to restore lasting calm and allow residents on both sides to return safely to their homes,” he said.

The difference in strategy between the two strong allies has created tension between Jerusalem and Washington, with Biden speaking on Monday with President Isaac Herzog and not Netanyahu.

Biden has said he would speak with the prime minister, but has yet to do so, including in the aftermath of last week’s Iran attack.

Biden expressed to Herzog his “deepest condolences to the people of Israel and to the families of the 1,200 innocent people – including 46 Americans – massacred by the terrorist group Hamas on a day of unspeakable brutality.”

The White House said the president stressed that the United States will “never give up until we bring all of the remaining hostages home safely.”

According to the White House, Biden conveyed his commitment to the safety of the Jewish people, the security of Israel, and its right to exist, and “reaffirmed his support for Israel’s right to defend itself against attacks from Iran and all Iranian-backed terrorist groups, including Hezbollah, Hamas and the Houthis.”

“The president also expressed deep sadness for the loss of innocent life in Gaza and the ongoing suffering of Palestinian civilians as a result of the war that Hamas unleashed,” according to the statement.

The White House said Biden and Herzog reaffirmed their commitment to “achieving a deal in Gaza that brings the hostages home, secures Israel, alleviates the suffering of Palestinian civilians, and paves the way for a lasting peace with Hamas never again able to control Gaza or reconstitute its military capabilities.”

Reuters contributed to this report.