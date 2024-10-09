WATCH: IDF soldiers direct drones to strike Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon

IDF soldiers specializing in drone strikes from Unit 636, operating under Division 36, eliminated several Hezbollah terrorist cells and destroyed terrorist infrastructure, the military said on Wednesday.

Soldiers guided drones to eliminate armed Hezbollah terrorists in coordination with the brigade's fire control centers.

These operations are among the IDF's continued ground operations in southern Lebanon, which began earlier this month.

Haifa rocket barrage leads to Israeli response

Following Hezbollah attacks on the Haifa area on Tuesday, the IDF on Tuesday and early Wednesday significantly increased its pace of airstrikes on Hezbollah and southern Lebanon. The IDF announced on Wednesday that it had upped its airstrikes over the last 24 hours to 185 targets across all of Lebanon.

Drone footage of the elimination of three armed terrorists by the 282nd Brigade’s Fire Control Center, October 9, 2024. (credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

The IDF said on Tuesday that as the military continues its progress in destroying Hezbollah military assets near the Israel-Lebanon border, a detailed discussion needs to move forward with 60,000 evacuated Israeli northern residents about the practicalities of their returning to their homes.

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.