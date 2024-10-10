WATCH: IDF locates military equipment, loaded Hezbollah missile launcher aimed towards Israel

The 91st Division of the IDF conducted limited and localized ground raids in southern Lebanon, the military said on Thursday evening.

In these operations, soldiers dismantled terrorist infrastructure and destroyed weapons belonging to Hezbollah, as well as engaged in close-quarter combat with terrorists.

Additionally, soldiers from the 3rd Brigade discovered approximately 800 military vests and hundreds of weapons that included grenades, explosives, AK-47s, and more.

Missile launchers aimed toward Israel located

Soldiers from the 8th Brigade located boxes of weapons stored inside civilian homes, including ammunition and a Kornet missile launcher with dozens of ready-to-fire missiles aimed at Israeli communities in the Galilee. IDF soldiers under the 91st Division conducted limited ground operations in southern Lebanon, October 10, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Other brigades in the division, including Nahal Brigade and the 769th Brigade, continued to conduct targeted ground raids in Lebanon, the military noted.