Over 25 rockets, missiles fired toward Israel from Hezbollah compounds embedded near UNIFIL posts

Over the past month, approximately 25 rockets and missiles were launched at Israel and IDF troops from Hezbollah terrorist compounds embedded near UNIFIL posts in southern Lebanon, the military said.

One of these attacks resulted in the deaths of two IDF soldiers.

Hezbollah used compounds both above and below ground to carry out terrorist attacks against Israel, as well as exploiting their proximity to UN forces, the IDF stated.

IDF soldiers locate Hezbollah weapons

During the IDF's operations in southern Lebanon, soldiers of the 146th Division located hundreds of weapons, including firearms, grenades, and rocket launchers aimed at Israeli territory. Much of these weapons were stored inside underground compounds located from a range of a few meters to a few hundred meters from UNIFIL posts situated near the Blue Line, the IDF noted.

The IDF stated that their raids are only directed at Hezbollah, and soldiers' activities are not directed at UNIFIL posts, forces, or infrastructure. A map of Hezbollah projectiles fired toward Israel from areas near UNIFIL posts, provided by the IDF, October 13, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

On Thursday, September 30, prior to the start of the operation, IDF representatives submitted a request to the organization to move its personnel away from posts located within five kilometers of the Blue Line, as this area would become an active combat zone, the military said.

The IDF also stated that it maintains communication with UNIFIL to avoid harm to personnel.