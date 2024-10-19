WATCH: IDF soldiers raid Hezbollah observation post overlooking Galilee in deepest op. yet

IDF soldiers raided Hezbollah headquarters and an observation post in southern Lebanon that oversaw Israeli towns in the Galilee, the military said on Saturday.

Soldiers included those from the 98th Division, which include combat teams of the 7th Brigade, the 55th Brigade, the Paratroopers Brigade, the Commando Brigade, and Yahalom operated in a number of areas deep in southern Lebanon, both above and below ground.

In these headquarters and observational posts, soldiers located and destroyed explosives and weapons and located intelligence.

Additionally, soldiers of the 55th Brigade located and destroyed dozens of weapons that included Cornet launchers and other rocket launchers, explosives, RPGs, and other weapons, the IDF reported.

Combat teams from the Commando and Paratrooper Brigades operated in the deepest areas that the IDF has operated so far in the ground operation in Lebanon. Soldiers continued to raid terrorist infrastructure, locate weapons, and destroy terrorists, the IDF said.

The IDFs operations in Lebanon have been steadily expanding.

Earlier Saturday, the IDF announced that the 71st Battalion of the 188th Armored Brigade, destroyed dozens of weapons depots, several tunnel shafts, and numerous enemy infrastructures and weapons, also in southern Lebanon.

In recent days, the brigade’s engineering forces discovered a subterranean route connecting two underground shafts in the combat zone.

The shafts contained long-term accommodation equipment, weapons, and documents used by the organization. The fighters sealed the shafts and rendered them unusable in collaboration with the Northern Command engineering unit.