Pentagon concerned over reports of Israeli strikes against Lebanese Armed Forces

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin expressed concerns over reports of Israeli strikes against the Lebanese Armed forces in a call on Wednesday with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, the Pentagon said Thursday.

Austin emphasized the importance of taking "all necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of the Lebanese Armed Forces and UNIFIL forces," Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters.

According to Singh, she thinks Israel "certainly hears our concerns and they understand them."

"They understand the need to conduct operations that take into account whether it be Lebanese armed forces or UNIFIL operating in that area, they do need to ensure the safety and security of Lebanese armed forces and UNIFIL forces," Singh said. "And that's something that has been reiterated."

"They do understand that," she continued. "And we're going to keep making it clear, and keep pressing for details when we need more information."

According to Singh, Austin also expressed his condolences for the IDF brigade commander killed in the northern Gaza strip over the weekend and "welcomed the movement of humanitarian assistance through the Erez crossing."

Singh said while aid is moving through the Erez crossing, it's not enough.

"The humanitarian situation is dire in Gaza, and particularly in northern Gaza. We do need to see more humanitarian aid getting in," Singh said. "That's something that comes up consistently on his calls with Minister Gallant, and it's something that again came up yesterday."