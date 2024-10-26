Israel strikes Syria, Iraq as part of broad response to Iran

Israel struck several targets across Syria and Iraq as part of its wide-reaching response to Iran on Saturday.

In Syria, Israel struck military targets across the center and south of the country, Syrian media confirmed.

There were early reports of explosions outside Damascus, which the Syrian Military said was a result of Syrian air defense interceptions.

"Around 02:00, [Israel] carried out an air strike against several military sites in the southern and central region of Syria. The air defense confronted the missiles and shot down some of them. Tests of the results of the attacks are still ongoing."

The attack was reportedly an attempt to "blind" Iranian early warning radars. Iraqi people gather during a funeral procession for militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who was killed by U.S. air strike at Baghdad airport, in Basra, Iraq, January 7, 2020 (credit: ESSAM AL-SUDANI/ REUTERS)

Explosions in Iraq

Explosions were reported in Basra, in southern Iraq, but soon after, Iraqi officials denied this, saying that they had actually occurred across the border in Iran.

Basra is a stronghold for Iraqi Shia, having been the site of numerous Shia uprisings during the Saddam Hussein era.

The Iraqi Transportation Ministry announced it was suspending all air traffic until further notice, following the reports of strikes.