IDF intensifies Lebanon and Gaza ops., destroys Hezbollah and Hamas positions

The IDF continued active operations over the past 24 hours in southern Lebanon and the Gaza Strip, eliminating dozens of terrorists and dismantling significant terrorist infrastructure, including weapons caches and tactical positions.

In southern Lebanon, the Israel Air Force (IAF) launched strikes on more than 70 Hezbollah-related targets, covering anti-tank missile sites, command and control centers, and weapons storage facilities.

These strikes are part of ongoing efforts to disrupt Hezbollah's operational networks and prevent potential escalations in the region.

On the ground, IDF troops remain engaged in dismantling terrorist sites and neutralizing active threats. In one encounter, IDF soldiers swiftly neutralized a Hezbollah cell that had fired rockets at IDF positions.

IDF personnel also directed an IAF airstrike against a Hezbollah-held site with substantial weapons stockpiles, aiming to reduce the group’s capacity for further hostilities. IDF soldiers operate in Lebanon, October 26, 2024. (credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit)

Dismantling Hamas in Gaza

Meanwhile, in the central Gaza Strip, IDF troops have conducted targeted raids, leading to the elimination of terrorists and the dismantling of terrorist operational posts. In one incident, troops identified a fortified observation post, resulting in a coordinated IAF strike that triggered secondary explosions, indicating the presence of a large weapon.

In Rafah, IDF units have been active in uncovering terrorist infrastructure linked to Hamas. Over the past day, troops located a weapons cache, including rocket-propelled grenades, within a Hamas-controlled building, eliminating armed terrorists encountered during the operation.