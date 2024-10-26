Did Israel breach Jordanian airspace while attacking Iran? Saturday morning flight raises tensions

Following Saturday morning's strike, Jordan claims it did not permit military aircraft to enter its airspace. Overnight, Jordanian residents filmed planes circling overhead. Up to what altitude is considered airspace, and at what altitude do fighter jets fly?

Overnight, videos circulated online—reportedly filmed by Jordanians—showing a fighter jet swiftly maneuvering over Jordanian skies, the neighboring country that leads toward Iran.

A country’s airspace refers to the air area above its land and sea territory but does not include outer space. There is no universally agreed-upon altitude marking the end of a nation’s airspace and the start of outer space; however, a commonly accepted international boundary, primarily for aviation and space purposes, is the "Kármán line" at an altitude of about 100 kilometers (328,000 feet) above sea level. Below this altitude, everything is considered part of a nation’s sovereign airspace.

Beyond this altitude is "outer space," which is free from national sovereignty and governed by the principles of the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, allowing freedom of international activity.

Commercial airliners usually fly at altitudes between 30,000 and 40,000 feet. Fighter jets fly higher; the F-16 has a maximum operational altitude of around 50,000 feet (over 15,000 meters), while the F-35 can reach up to approximately 60,000 feet, just above 18,000 meters. If military aircraft indeed flew over Jordan, it could be considered a breach of Jordan’s airspace.

Diplomatic response to potential Israeli airspace breach

In such a case, Jordan may respond on multiple fronts. A diplomatic reaction might involve summoning the ambassador of the involved nation for a reprimand, filing a complaint with the UN Security Council, and making a public statement about the breach to pressure the country responsible. In extreme cases, a nation may intercept foreign aircraft with air defense systems or coordinate a response with other nations for airspace protection.

Considering that Jordan played a positive role in defending against Iranian missile attacks on Israel last April, its response to an Israeli airspace breach is likely to be calculated, maintaining regional stability and relations with Israel.

Jordan may adopt a diplomatic approach, seeking clarification from Israel regarding the breach. The Jordanian government could summon the Israeli ambassador for urgent discussions but would likely maintain a moderate stance to avoid escalating tensions. It is highly probable that Jordan would avoid any severe direct response against Israel, as its strategic goals focus on regional stability rather than escalation. Even if it perceives an infringement on its sovereignty, Jordan is expected to pursue diplomatic steps instead of military action, preserving its critical relationship with Israel.