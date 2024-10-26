Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei launches official Hebrew account on X/Twitter

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, opened a Hebrew X/Twitter on Saturday night.

The account, Khameini.ir Hebrew, currently has one post, in Hebrew, that translates to, "In the name of Allah, the most merciful."

בשם אללה הרחמן והרחום — Khamenei.ir Hebrew (@Khamenei_Heb) October 26, 2024

Khamenei reposted the Hebrew post on his official English account, Khamenei.ir, which is verified and has over one million followers.

The official account of ZAKA replied to the post with a line from the Jewish Kaddish prayer for the dead, which can be interpreted as a subtle hint that Khamenei's end may be near.

A general view of Tehran after several explosions were heard, in Tehran, Iran, October 26, 2024. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

Israel strikes Iran

This comes after Israel carried out targeted strikes on numerous Iranian military sites in an operation later named "Days of Repentance " on Saturday morning.

The attack occurred in three major waves, US and Israeli officials said, and severely damaged Iranian drone and missile production sites, hitting over 20 targets, according to Axios and the New York Times.

The strikes were partially in response to the Iranian attack on Israel on 1 October, in which Tehran sent 180 ballistic missiles, leading to 1,800 rocket sirens sounding across the country.

Additionally, the New York Times reported on Saturday that a battle has begun to find a successor for Ayatollah Khamenei, 85, who is believed to be seriously ill.