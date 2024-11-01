WATCH: IDF eliminates Izz al-Din Kassab, one of last remaining Hamas political bureau members

The IDF eliminated Hamas's National Relations head Izz al-Din Kassab on Friday in Khan Yunis, Gaza, who was also one of the last remaining members of the terrorist organization's political bureau still inside the Palestinian enclave.

The strike that killed Kassab was completed based on IDF and ISA intelligence. His assistant Ayman Ayesh was also killed in the strike.

He was also responsible for Hamas's relations and cooperation, whether strategic or military, with other terrorist organizations within the Gaza Strip such as the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Documentation of the strike that killed Hamas terrorist Izz al-Din Kassab (credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Kassab also held authority within the Gazan terrorist organization to direct attacks against Israel, the IDF noted.

Activity in Gaza earlier this week

Two days earlier, the IDF conducted a strike targeting Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists, also in Khan Yunis. IDF operating in Khan Yunis during third reinvasion (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

The IAF used IDF and ISA intelligence to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, the military announced.