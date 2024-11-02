US CENTCOM Commander under investigation for 'shoving' airman during flight to Israel - report

US Central Command (CENTCOM) commander, Gen. Michael 'Erik' Kurilla, is currently under investigation for shoving an airman during a flight to Israel, according to a report by NBC on Thursday.

Kurilla is under investigation by the Army Criminal Investigation Division for allegedly shoving an airman on a C-17 several weeks ago, US officials told NBC.

According to the report, Kurilla shoved the airman after he was asked to take his seat and buckle up for his safety.

Kurilla allegedly shoved that airman in front of multiple service members, who witnessed and reported the incident.

The Army Criminal Investigation Division confirmed it was aware of the incident and was currently investigating it. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (center) and US-CENTCOM Commander General Michael Kurilla (left), meeting during a situational assessment on the threat from Iran, April 12, 2024. (credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)

Gen. Kurilla has not been suspended or removed from his role. However, Military.com reported that it was common for an officer under investigation to be suspended with pay.

Coordinating with the IDF

As part of his role as CENTCOM commander, Kurilla has been involved in coordinating Israeli military actions in the Middle East and has been regularly present in the region throughout the war.

Kurilla was last in Israel on October 30, meeting with Israeli officials to discuss Israeli efforts in Iran and Lebanon, as well as coordinate THAAD and AEGIS assets in the region.

Kurilla also visited immediately following the Iranian attack in October and preceding the Iranian attack in April.