B-52 Stratofortress arrives in Middle East from US as Iran threatens Israel

B-52 Stratofortress strategic bombers have arrived in the Middle East after being deployed by the US, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) announced late on Saturday night in an X/Twitter post.

According to the post, the B-52 bombers arrived in CENTCOM's area of responsibility, which includes the Middle East region, and were sent from the Minot Air Force Base's 5th Bomb Wing.

B-52 Stratofortress strategic bombers from Minot Air Force Base's 5th Bomb Wing arrived in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. pic.twitter.com/6mDs4n5G2u — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) November 2, 2024

The B-52 Stratofortress is a long-range heavy bomber that has the ability to perform various missions, according to the US Air Force.

Furthermore, the B-52 is capable of flying at "high subsonic speeds," and it can carry "nuclear or precision guided conventional ordnance with worldwide precision navigation capability."

"In a conventional conflict, the B-52 can perform strategic attack, close-air support, air interdiction, offensive counter-air and maritime operations," the US Air Force added. A US Air Force B-52H Stratofortress bomber, manufactured by Boeing Co., at an air base in Cheongju, South Korea, on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023 (credit: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The timing of B-52 Bombers' arrival to the region comes as Israel prepares for an anticipated Iranian attack in response to the Israeli strike last week on missile production facilities in the Islamic Republic.

Iran vows a 'crushing response'

Iran’s Supreme Leader Sayyid Ali Khamenei vowed a "crushing response" to the US and Israel for "what they do against #Iran and the #Resistance Front" in a Saturday night X post.

The arrival of the B-52 Bombers came after the US said on Friday that it would deploy B-52 bombers, fighter jets, refueling aircraft, ballistic missile defense destroyers, and Navy destroyers to the Middle East.

The Pentagon said on Friday that the deployment would occur throughout the coming months.

"Should Iran, its partners, or its proxies use this moment to target American personnel or interests in the region, the United States will take every measure necessary to defend our people," Pentagon spokesperson Air Force Major General Patrick Ryder said in a statement.

How does the B-52 Stratofortress operate?

According to the US Air Force, the B-52s can be equipped with electro-optical viewing sensors to improve targeting and combat ability.

Pilots operating the bombers wear night vision goggles during night operations. Additionally, the B-52s are reportedly effective for ocean surveillance and have the ability to "monitor 140,000 square miles (364,000 square kilometers) of the ocean surface," the US Air Force noted.

During Desert Storm, B-52s delivered 40 percent of all the weapons dropped by coalition forces, the US Air Force added.

Tovah Lazaroff and Reuters contributed to this report.