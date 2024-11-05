Technology, drones and complexity: The IDF’s battle for Jabalya

There is a buzz in the air. The buzz becomes a kind of whirring, and above our heads, a small quadcopter-type drone lifts off.

Then, another one lifts off. They sound briefly like locusts before the sound fades and the stillness of the war in Gaza returns. I am in Jabalya, one of the major neighborhoods northeast of Gaza City. The IDF has been fighting here for a month. Around 900 terrorists have been eliminated, and hundreds have been captured.

This is my second time in Jabalya during the war against Hamas. It’s also the second time in the neighborhood with the IDF’s Multi-Dimensional Unit.

This unit uses new technology and special weapons combined with special forces level of operations to fight the enemy. It was created several years ago as the IDF was seeking to shift from a large conventional force to be more nimble and technology-oriented. This was part of a larger process that saw the IDF reduce some conventional big army aspects, such as the number of regular company tanks and the number of combat helicopters, in favor of drones and other new platforms.

Today, the IDF understands that a big conventional army is key to defeating enemies on multiple fronts. The reservists have been called up for most of the last year. Units like the multi-dimensional unit are key to bridging the gaps between conventional units in the field, such as infantry and tank brigades, and knitting together the new technology with the old. IDF troops operate in Jabalya, Gaza Strip. May 31, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

What that means on the ground in Jabalya is that the multi-dimensional unit uses drones and robotic unmanned vehicles, such as M113s, that have been repurposed for new unmanned missions to defeat an enemy that is hidden.

When I was first in Jabalya with this unit back in December 2023, Hamas had larger forces in this area. It had thousands of armed men in Gaza City, which constituted the northern Gaza brigade of Hamas. The IDF never defeated these units completely. They dispersed and became guerilla squads and cells, hiding out in the ruins and hiding behind civilians. They moved into schools and hospitals.

The IDF chipped away at them back in December 2023 and into the spring. Then, the IDF focused on fighting in Rafah after May before returning to the north a few times. In early October, the Israeli army geared up for a major operation to complete the task of clearing northern Gaza.

Going in two days before the war's first anniversary

It was into this maelstrom that we drove on October 5. We entered Gaza near Erez in the crossing, which is also a humanitarian route that stretches from what is called Erez West toward Shati camp. We drove in daylight, which is not usual for the IDF. Humvees packed with several soldiers, their rifles at the ready and camo netting on top to obscure us a bit, were the method of travel. This is a big change from last year when we’d entered Gaza in Namer APCs, the hulking 60-ton beasts that are based on the chassis of a Merkava tank and grind their way along on treads. Humvees are a luxury by contrast. They are also vulnerable to sniper fire, improvised explosive devices, or mortars. The enemy has been so degraded in northern Gaza that it’s considered relatively safe to travel like this.

The task of taking Jabalya in October fell to the 162nd Division. The Division was taken out of Rafah, where it had spent five months defeating Hamas there, to bring north. The 162nd had been in northern Gaza before in the opening months of the war, so they knew the terrain. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

To take Jabalya a third time, the IDF split up northern Gaza into several sectors so that various units could act as a kind of hammer and anvil, in concert like a large pincer surrounding Jabalya and the Jabliya refugee camp, which was packed with civilians, and then slowly go after the terrorists.

The reporter films himself in Jabalya while with the IDF's Multidimensional Unit (Video Credit: Seth J. Frantzman)

How do you target terrorists who hide behind civilians?

Clearing Jabalya of terrorists who were hiding behind civilians meant separating the civilians and getting them to move south to the humanitarian zone. This took time. The IDF has also cleared Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahiya of Hamas.

Our drive from the border took us through Beit Lahiya and other neighborhoods north and northeast of Gaza. These areas are all deserted. There are no people here. Much of the area is in ruins, with signs of fighting from the last year. Along the coast, the waves are pretty, forming pipelines as they break. As the dirt roads, churned up by armed vehicles, go into the hills of Jabalya, they pass through more dense urban areas. The buildings are in various states of ruin; some collapsed with rebars showing and concrete in piles, and some of them were standing but with a few floors hanging like giant shingles and concrete slabs dangling, improbably in mid-air.

Eventually, the destroyed areas will give way to a built-up neighborhood in Jabalya that isn’t as badly damaged. The houses are deserted, and the IDF is using some of them for a position. The multi-dimensional unit is here using drones and unmanned M113s to help the IDF defeat Hamas remnants.

We’ve passed through the Kfir Brigade’s area of operations and into the area where Givati infantry and the 401st armored are fighting. Tanks of the 401st move by from time to time. The 401st, like the rest of the 162nd Division, has been fighting in this war since the first days, and they've rarely had a rest. The men of the Multi-Dimensional unit are the same; the reservists here have spent most of the last year fighting.

In one of the buildings, we walk through a bottom-floor passageway that runs along a wall. This was a family home before the war. Now, there is the smell of sewage, and then, on the second floor, there is the smell of food being cooked.

Armies survive on their stomachs, and men need to use the bathroom. These are the norms of any war. In one room, the commander, Tal Ashur, monitors the situation in the sector. In another room, three men sit at a small table against a wall. Blankets are draped on windows to black out the room and protect from snipers. The men use tablets to guide drones. The drones can eliminate enemies through the use of munitions, and they can conduct surveillance. The concept is to “close the circle” faster when enemies pop up. The terrorists don’t pop up much these days because there are fewer of them, and they hide among civilians.

Before units like the Multi-Dimensional unit brought new technology to the field, infantry and tanks would have to call in drone strikes, which take time. They might investigate threats themselves, and they could run into ambushes.

Using new precision technology such as precision mortars, called Iron Sting, or the plethora of new drones that are arriving, gives units the ability to quickly close the circle in terms of timing, from seeing an enemy to confirming it is an enemy to carrying out a precision strike. One terrorist who emerges with an AK-47 doesn’t need to be taken out with warplanes and artillery collapsing a house. A small precision weapon can get rid of the threat cheaper and faster.

The multi-dimensional unit is part of the process of using new technology, helping to see which technology works, and then moving that tech onto the larger forces. This means that there is a kind of sifting through various types of drones, robotics, sensors, and other systems to see what works in the real world of the battlefield. This is where necessity is a mother of invention, and these battle-hardened soldiers are doing their best to bring the right technology to the frontline. This is saving lives, not only of IDF soldiers but also of civilians in Gaza.

Prior to leaving Gaza, we walked through the courtyard of another former civilian home. There is a swing hanging from the bottom floor where children once played. A woman’s shoes are in a pile along with other debris.

Nearby, there is a small box that must have been sent to the soldiers during the recent holidays. It has an Israeli flag on it and a message of “victory.” In the rubble and dust, the drones overhead, we prepare to mount the Humvees again for the trip out. This has been a victory over terror in this sector. Other parts of Gaza remain ahead in this long war.