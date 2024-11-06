How will Iran’s proxies in Iraq respond to US election? – analysis

Prior to the US election, the Iranian-backed militias in Iraq were increasing their drone threats to Israel. They have been launching drones and making more statements about potential involvement in attacks on Israel. The Iraqi militias are part of the larger Iranian-backed milieu in the region.

There is no doubt that Iranian messaging after the US election is that Iran and its axis of “resistance” will continue their attacks. One Iranian officer named Ali Fadavi, the deputy commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, said, “Iran and the Resistance Front are ready, and the Zionists do not have the ability to confront us, and they must await our response.”

The Iraqi militias represent a clear and present danger to Israel and the region. They also threaten US troops in Iraq and Syria. It’s worth recalling that during the first Trump administration, these militias increased their power and role in Iraq. Many of them were bolstered after the 2014 ISIS invasion of Iraq by ISIS.

They recruited based on a fatwa by Ayatollah Ali Sistani to fight ISIS. Then, they turned their recruits in to do other things in Iraq after 2017. Some of the militias moved towards threats to Israel. This included Kataib Hezbollah, Asaib Ahl al-Haq, and Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba.

When the ground invasion of Gaza began on October 27, the Iraqi militias created the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group, to coordinate attacks on Israel. Since then, they have carried out dozens of drone attacks on Israel. They also target US troops. The militias likely remember 2019 when their numerous attacks on US troops led to the US killing of IRGC Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahda al-Muhandis. US soldiers are seen during a handover ceremony of Taji military base from US-led coalition troops to Iraqi security forces, in the base north of Baghdad, Iraq August 23, 2020. (credit: THAIER AL-SUDANI/REUTERS)

The militias believe that Trump is serious

The militias know that incoming US President-elect Donald Trump is serious. They know he will defend US troops. They also know that he is critical of US troop deployments abroad. Trump sought to withdraw from Syria in 2018 and 2019, for instance. Some in his administration sought to play for time and keep around 600 US troops in Syria.

The militias could decide that increasing attacks on Israel is not in their interests. If they provoke Israel, Israel may feel unrestrained in terms of strikes in Iraq. There is a window of opportunity for the militias before Trump takes office in January. However, with opportunity comes risk.

The militias now live in the curse of interesting times. They may not want to be used by Iran as cannon fodder and a punching bag. On the other hand, they want to show they can shoulder the burden of their frontline of the “resistance” against Israel. They know Hamas and Hezbollah have been weakened. Iran is asking them to do more. But are they capable of heavy lifting? They have lots of men under arms and some drones and missiles, but they may not have the sophistication to do much more than desultory attacks.

This is now where the region is: on edge and waiting for the next phase. The region is holding its breath. Many people remember the first Trump administration. They remember his transactional approach and know he also backs Israel. However, he is also reticent of foreign wars. This complexity means that Iran’s axis of various militias will be plotting their next move over the following days and weeks.