Evacuation under fire: IDF uncovers southern Lebanon Hezbollah operation

Reservists from the Nahal Brigade, under the command of the 91st Division, operated in recent weeks along Israel's northern border and in ground operations in southern Lebanon, the military said on Thursday.

In these operations, sixteen soldiers were wounded, and five reservists fell in combat, including Captain (res.) Avraham Yosef Goldberg, 43; Staff-Sergeant-Major (res.) Gilad Elmaliach, 30; Captain (res.) Amit Chayut, 29; and Major (res.) Eliav Amram Abitbol, 36; and Staff-Sergeant-Major (res.) Shaul Moyal.

Nahal Brigade soldiers eliminated dozens of terrorists in face-to-face combat, uncovered weapons, destroyed terror infrastructure, and dismantled numerous tunnels in the area, the IDF reported.

During these confrontations, soldiers raided a Hezbollah compound based on intelligence and indications of terrorist activity in the area. Soldiers encountered several terrorists in one of the buildings and engaged in firefights while also evacuating wounded soldiers, the IDF noted. Captain (res.) Avraham Yosef Goldberg, Staff-Sergeant-Major (res.) Gilad Elmaliach, Captain (res.) Amit Chayut, and Major (res.) Eliav Amram Abitbol. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Following the battle and rescue operation, soldiers operated in the compound, including targeting and eliminating terrorist infrastructure and operatives.