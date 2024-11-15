IDF destroys Hezbollah Radwan command centers during Lebanon strikes

The IDF hit Hezbollah's special force Radwan command centers during strikes in the Nabatieh area of southern Lebanon on Thursday, Israel's military announced on Friday morning.

A terrorist infrastructure building used by Hezbollah's Bader Unit was among the sites hit in the strikes, the IDF said. It added that the Bader Unit site was used by the terror group to advance attacks against Israel and its military troops.

In addition to the Radwan command center, the IDF also noted that it had conducted targeted operations in southern Lebanon since Thursday.

During the operations, the IDF reportedly located Hezbollah terrorist equipment that included launchers and short-range rockets, guns, and additional weaponry.

According to the military, the rockets found were intended to be used for striking communities in Israel's Galilee area. IDF operating in southern Lebanon published November 15, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

Hezbollah endangers Lebanese civilians

The Israel Air Force also conducted airstrikes that hit more than 120 terrorist targets throughout Lebanon.

The IDF also emphasized that Hezbollah has systematically taken control of the civilian areas in Lebanon and embedded its commanders and operatives in residential locations to carry out attacks.

It added that in doing so, the terror group has endangered Lebanese civilians.