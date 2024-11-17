'Positive signals': Progress in Lebanon talks as Hezbollah considers withdrawal - officials

Significant progress has been made in talks to reach an agreement on the northern border. Senior Israeli officials estimate that Lebanon's response to the proposed framework is expected in the coming days, against the backdrop of "positive signals" indicating the other side's willingness to move toward a ceasefire agreement.

According to sources familiar with the details, Hezbollah has shown flexibility in recent weeks on several key issues, including a principal willingness to withdraw from southern Lebanon—considered a red line for the organization until now. However, one major disagreement remains unresolved: Israel’s demand to maintain operational freedom in case the IDF detects violations of the agreement by Hezbollah.

If Lebanon's response is positive, President Biden’s special envoy, Amos Hochstein, is expected to arrive in the region to advance the framework toward its final stages.

Netanyahu tells Trump Israel seeking ceasefire

Earlier on Sunday, it was reported that Prime Minister Netanyahu told President-elect Donald Trump and his son-in-law Jared Kushner that Israel seeks to achieve a ceasefire in Lebanon as an early success for the foreign policy of the president-elect, according to a source close to Netanyahu cited by The Washington Post. IDF commando brigade troops operate in southern Lebanon. November 16, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The report stated that Israel is expected to propose the initiative by January.

Additionally, The Washington Post reported a "new element" in the Israeli plan—the role of Russia, which would be tasked with preventing Hezbollah from rearming through Syrian land routes. However, an American source noted that Russia is not expected to participate in the implementation or supervision of the ceasefire agreement.