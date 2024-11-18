Colonel Avichay Adraee thanks Lebanese journalist for praise on his anti-Hezbollah efforts

Arabic Spokesperson Colonel Avichay Adraee was "delighted to express [his] heartfelt gratitude and appreciation" to Lebanese journalist Joumana Gebara for her appreciation letter in a post on X/Twitter on Sunday night.

On Saturday evening, Gebara posted on X a letter in English in which she praised Col. Adraee, emphasizing he "became THE source and reference… he receives lots of praise for destroying Hezbollah." She noted that "the insults and arrogance of Arabs, Lebanese, and Hezbollah were unmatched. They tried to destroy him verbally [for] at least 10 years," however now, "The [assigned task] of insults has decreased tremendously."

Gebara also praised Col. Adraee's mastery of her language, emphasizing, "Avichay speaks excellently. Everyone can understand him. He does a great job and looks friendly. Always kind and polite with a human approach, he also understands Lebanese humor."

From an "enemy" to an icon. Many Lebanese knew him already 10 years ago. He was trying to communicate respectfully with Lebanese but was answered with insults. Today, everyone "deifies" him. Back then, Avichay Adraee was hiding behind dark framed eyeglasses, making him look… pic.twitter.com/1LcLfZXt5X — LebaneseGov (@joumana_gebara_) November 16, 2024

She also noted that Col. Adraee "doesn't only post about achieved goals of IDF" but is also a teacher. Gebara explained that "Adraee quotes the Quran to teach Muslims to adopt only the good verses of the Quran." Moreover, she commends Col. Adraee for teaching "that targets at war should be only armed people," explaining that "he posts footage circling Hezbollah to show that Israel doesn't target civilians but only armed" forces.

Col. Adraee posts on X

In response, Col. Adraee posted a gratitude letter in Arabic, attaching it to Gebara's original post. "I am delighted to express my heartfelt gratitude and appreciation for your kind words, which deeply touched me and brought joy to my heart," the colonel wrote.

سيدتي الفاضلة،يسعدني أن أعبر لك عن خالص امتناني وتقديري لكلماتك الرقيقة التي أثرت في نفسي وأدخلت السرور إلى قلبي. لقد غمرتني بالسعادة كلماتك التي تعكس تقديرك لما نقوم به فعملنا في نهاية المطاف يهدف إلى خدمة الإنسان البريء الذي يعاني من ويلات الإرهاب البشع، سواء كان لبنانيًا أو… https://t.co/pVMjvCeHiJ — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) November 17, 2024

He then explained that her letter showed the IDF's efforts to "serve innocent people suffering from the horrors of terrorism, whether they are Lebanese or Israeli," are recognized. He then emphasized that Gebara's "praise is an honor [he would] cherish, a badge [he would] proudly carry."

Col. Adraee emphasized that her gratitude "signifies acknowledgment of fulfilling a duty inspired by the values of the IDF, a source of [his] pride and honor." Col. Adraee concluded his response, wishing "we can lift the dark cloud of terrorism and its echoes, to achieve the peace that this region, thirsty for stability and security, so desperately longs for."