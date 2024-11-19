US imposes sanctions on senior Hamas officials

The US on Tuesday imposed sanctions on six senior Hamas officials, the US Treasury Department said, in further action against the terrorist organization as Washington has sought to achieve a ceasefire and the release of hostages in Gaza.

The Treasury Department said in a statement the sanctions targeted the group's representatives abroad, a senior member of the Hamas military wing, and those involved in supporting fundraising efforts for the group and weapons smuggling into Gaza.

“Hamas continues to rely on key officials who seemingly maintain legitimate, public-facing roles within the group, yet who facilitate their terrorist activities, represent their interests abroad, and coordinate the transfer of money and goods into Gaza,” Treasury's Acting Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Bradley Smith, said in the statement.

"Treasury remains committed to disrupting Hamas’s efforts to secure additional revenue and holding those who facilitate the group’s terrorist activities to account."

Among those targeted was Abd al-Rahman Ismail abd al-Rahman Ghanimat, a longtime member of Hamas's military wing who is now based in Turkey, the Treasury said, accusing him of being involved in multiple attempted and successful terrorist attacks. Turkey lowers the flag over its embassy in Tel Aviv Israel to half-mast after the country declares a day of mourning for eliminated Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. August 2, 2024. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)

US warns Turkey against hosting Hamas

Two other officials based in Turkey, a member based in Gaza who has participated in Hamas's engagements with Russia, and a leader authorized to speak publicly on behalf of the group and who previously oversaw border crossings at Gaza were also among those targeted, according to the Treasury.

The US on Monday warned Turkey against hosting Hamas leadership, saying Washington does not believe leaders of a terrorist organization should be living comfortably.

Asked about reports that some Hamas leaders had moved to Turkey from Qatar, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller did not confirm the reports but said he was not in a position to dispute them. He said Washington will make clear to Turkey's government that there can be no more business as usual with Hamas.