Lebanon war toll: Thousands dead, Hezbollah arsenal severely depleted - analysis

From October 8, 2023, until November 26, 2024, below are some estimated numbers for the Lebanon war. Some numbers are fully updated, and some await updates from the IDF but are based on previous reports.

Between 2,500-3,000 Hezbollah fighters have been killed compared to 75 IDF soldiers who died either invading southern Lebanon or from Hezbollah attacks into northern Israel. Most of these have been killed since mid-September, but several hundred Hezbollah had been killed prior to then. Hezbollah still has tens of thousands of fighters - the vast majority of its rank-and-file forces, even as a majority of its commanders have been killed.

Between 700-1,200 Lebanese civilians have been killed compared to 45 Israeli civilians.

Statistics vary wildly regarding how much Hezbollah has attacked Israel, depending on the definition, with the numbers varying from as low as a few thousand rockets to over 10,000 to around 15,000 rockets and 2,500 drones. IDF captures Hezbollah weapons in Lebanon, November 25, 2024. (credit: YONAH JEREMY BOB)

Hezbollah's rocket arsenal is estimated as having been reduced from over 150,000 to over 30,000, though these numbers are the most inconclusive of all. At over 30,000 rockets, the arsenal would still be double what Hamas had before the start of the current war.

Heavy toll in Lebanon war

Statistics also vary wildly regarding Israeli attacks on Lebanon, but a high number circulating is around 14,000.

The IDF did confirm on Wednesday that it has undertaken 330 airstrikes on Beirut alone during the current war, almost all since mid-September.

Around 60,000 Israelis are still evacuated from the North from an original total, which was tens of thousands higher.

Around one-third of Israel has been under Hezbollah fire since mid-September.

2,874 civilian Israeli structures have been damaged by Hezbollah, mostly close to the northern border, but with an increase deeper into Israel in the last two months. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Between 1.2 to 1.6 million Lebanese have been evacuated or otherwise displaced by the war, the majority since mid-September, but hundreds of thousands had been displaced from southern Lebanon for much of the last year.