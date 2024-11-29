IDF reveals military achievements of Operation Northern Arrows after Lebanon ceasefire

The IDF released detailed data of Operation Northern Arrows against Hezbollah on Friday, following the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon, which took effect early Wednesday morning.

According to the data, at least 2,500 terrorists were killed. This number includes Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah and 14 senior members of the group’s leadership, including Fuad Shukr, the organization’s chief of staff. In addition, four division commanders, 24 brigade commanders, 27 battalion commanders, 63 company commanders, and 22 platoon commanders were killed during the campaign.

Ground operations were a key element in the campaign, with 14 brigade combat teams participating in over 100 special operations missions and 24 divisional raids. These operations, combined with the aerial and naval components, dealt a severe blow to Hezbollah’s Radwan Force and its operational infrastructure.

The IDF’s air and naval units played a central role in the campaign. Fighter jets logged approximately 14,000 flight hours, including 11,000 sorties (quick military strikes) targeting Hezbollah assets across Lebanon. Naval forces, meanwhile, conducted around 25,000 operational hours at sea to secure maritime zones and prevent arms smuggling.

More than 12,500 Hezbollah targets were struck during the operation, including 1,600 military headquarters and over 1,000 weapons storage facilities. The campaign also targeted infrastructure deep within Lebanon, with 360 sites struck in Beirut and approximately 1,000 sites neutralized in the Bekaa Valley, a known Hezbollah stronghold. Statistics of the IDF's operational activities in Lebanon over the past 14 months. (credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit)

Hezbollah’s firepower capabilities were also significantly reduced. The IDF estimates that the group now retains less than 30 percent of its pre-war fleet of drones.

The campaign also saw the confiscation of over 155,000 weapons and pieces of military equipment. This includes approximately 12,000 explosive devices, drones, and other explosive weapons, more than 13,000 anti-tank missile launchers and rockets, and anti-aircraft missiles. Over 121,000 communication devices, computers, electronic equipment, and documents were also confiscated.

Maintaining security on the northern border

Brig.-Gen. Yiftach Norkin, Commander of Division 146, praised the operation’s accomplishments, emphasizing that the IDF remains deployed along the northern border to maintain security and preserve the hard-won achievements of recent months.

“Over the past year, you have pushed Hezbollah back and cleared the areas from which the group directly threatened the residents of the north,” he said, addressing soldiers and reservists. “Your achievements are inspiring and have created a stable foundation for decisions aimed at security. We are determined to uphold the agreement and enforce any violations.”