Hamas willing to compromise in areas of disagreement in hostage negotiations, Israeli official says

Israel estimates that Hamas is willing to compromise on several points of disagreement in the hostage deal negotiations, an Israeli official said on Saturday.

“Hamas is showing a certain degree of willingness to make compromises, but they’re not fools," the official said.

They want to see this kind of willingness from Israel as well. Hamas wants to push for a deal, but they want Israel to show more flexibility,” the Israeli official continued.

He also noted that the release of the video of Edan Alexander is a positive sign from Hamas. According to him, in the coming days, Prime Minister Netanyahu is expected to hold a situation assessment meeting on the hostages.

Trump wants hostage deal before taking office

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham told Axios on Friday in an interview that US President-elect Donald Trump wants to see a deal for the release of the hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza before he takes office on January 20.

Achieving a deal for the release of the hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza would allow Trump to focus on his major foreign policy goals in the region, such as securing a historic peace agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia and forming a regional alliance against Iran, Graham said.