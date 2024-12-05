Lebanese army funding crisis endangers Hezbollah ceasefire stability - report

An alarming lack of funding is casting doubts as to whether the Lebanese Armed Forces will be able to uphold the ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel, according to a Thursday N12 report.

The Lebanese Armed Forces is the primary body responsible for upholding the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon on the Lebanese side of the border.

The Lebanese military's failure to uphold UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which led to Hezbollah rearming and maintaining a presence south of the Litani River in Lebanon and attacking Israel from these positions since October 8, is seen as a major factor raising questions over the military's ability to prevent Hezbollah's return to southern Lebanon post-ceasefire, N12 said.

The Lebanese military has the manpower of 75,000 soldiers, divided into 12 infantry brigades and separate battalions specializing in tanks, artillery, and border defense, the report said, citing CIA data.

The Lebanese military also has special operations forces, naval commandos, rangers, and a small air force. The report noted that Lebanon's air force consists of approximately 1,500 soldiers and 78 aircraft, including nine fighter jets and 60 combat helicopters.

Lebanon's army is led by General Joseph Aoun, who served in this position since 2017 and received a master's degree in strategic studies from the US. Lebanese army soldiers patrol after a suspected Israeli naval force landed in the northern Lebanese coastal town of Batroun early on Friday and captured one person, a security source said, in Batroun, Lebanon November 2, 2024. (credit: MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY/REUTERS)

The country's economic crisis has severely impeded the military, which is unable to provide sufficient supplies, training, and salaries for soldiers. According to the rreport, soldiers receive a salary of just $50 a month.

The Lebanese Army relies on equipment from foreign countries, including the US, France, UAE, Saudi Arabia, the UK, Germany, Qatar, Iran, and Russia.

A shrinking defense budget

According to N12's report, Lebanese defense spending has reduced to less than $250 million annually from the original $2 billion, military equipment is out of date, and over half of the army's 75,000 soldiers are Shiite, the same religious sect as Hezbollah.

The report also quoted Lebanon and Syria expert Professor Eyal Zisser of Tel Aviv University, who called the relations between Hezbollah and the Lebanese army "excellent," as both entities coordinate with one another and even pass over intelligence.

The expert interviewed by N12 said that there are entrenched familial ties between the Lebanese army and Hezbollah, noting, "Often, one family member serves in the army while another is in Hezbollah."

According to Zisser, the current ceasefire requires the Lebanese army to become the only armed force operating south of the Litani, including deploying soldiers, setting up checkpoints, dismantling unauthorized weapons facilities, confiscating illegal arms, and preventing the presence of Hezbollah or other armed groups.