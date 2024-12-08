The 'Post' reports live from Golan border with Syria as regime falls

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Updated: DECEMBER 8, 2024 11:35
Overlooking Syria from Israel’s old border fort at Tel Saki (photo credit: SETH J. FRANTZMAN)
(photo credit: SETH J. FRANTZMAN)
'Post' reporter Seth J. Frantzman reports from Israel's border with Syria in the Golan Heights. (Credit: Courtesy).

Celebratory gunfire could be heard coming from Syria on Sunday morning after rebel forces took over the country's capital, forcing former president Bashar al-Assad to flee. 

Remnants of the regime

Jerusalem Post reporter Seth J. Fratnzman reported live from the Golan Heights, near the abandoned Syrian town of Quneitra, where a lone regime flag still stood.

Jerusalem Post reporter Seth J. Frantzman reports live from the Golan Heights, near the abandoned Syrian town of Quneitra, December 8, 2024. (Courtesy)


