PIJ chief flees Syria to Iran, fearing assassination by Israel - report

Palestinian Islamic Jihad chief Ziyad al-Nakhalah fled Syria a few weeks ago, Israel's public broadcaster KAN reported on Sunday.

Nakhalah reportedly escaped to Tehran, fearing Israeli elimination.

Nakhalah's deputy, Akram al-Ajouri, was also reported to have left Syria, retreating with the terror group's top military brass to Iraq.

According to KAN, the terror group operated in Syria under the auspices of Assad's regime.

Assad's regime falls

In the early hours of Sunday, the Syrian military's command informed officers that former president Bashar al-Assad's regime had ended, with Syrian rebels announcing Damascus had been freed. Anti-regime armed groups advancing in Syria's strategically important province of Homs, the gateway to the capital Damascus, reach the inner parts of the city center in Homs, Syria on December 06, 2024. (credit: Izettin Kasim/Anadolu via Getty Images)

In late November, Syrian rebels, led by the Salafi-jihadist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), swept into Aleppo, east of Idlib, coercing the Syrian Army to redeploy.