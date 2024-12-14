Can the Palestinian Authority take back control of Jenin? - analysis

The Palestinian Authority Security Forces have mounted an important operation to try to restore security and order to the northern West Bank’s key city of Jenin. This city has been the site of increasing threats by Iranian-backed Palestinian Islamic Jihad in recent years.

A surge in arms trafficking in illegal rifles, primarily M-16 types, has provided the terrorists with large numbers of arms to threaten residents. The arms flow has links to Iran but also to smuggling gangs that operate in the region. In the last year, some smuggling attempts have been thwarted from Jordan.

Creating another front

The armed terrorists are mostly affiliated with Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) but some of them are linked to other groups like Hamas. The group's numbers and activities have been on the rise because Iran wants to use Israel’s war in Gaza as a way to increase fighting against Israel in the West Bank and create another front against Israel.

It isn’t just about Iran. The backers of Hamas in Doha and Ankara also likely want to enflame tensions in the West Bank. Palestinian security forces take position during clashes with gunmen in Jenin in the West Bank, December 14, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/RANEEN SAWAFTA)

Hamas continues to control most of Gaza and holds 100 hostages. Hamas leaders are hosted by Doha and backed by Ankara as well. Both Doha and Ankara are involved in backing the new Syrian government that is emerging and both have re-established diplomatic posts in Damascus in recent days. This shows that the West Bank may also be “in play” because of the policies of Qatar and Turkey.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Authority has launched an important operation to restore order. For years the PA has seen its forces challenged in places like Jenin and Tulkarm.

As violence overflows, Israel has been forced to act more strongly against terror in these areas. Israel has resorted to more drone strikes as parts of the northern West Bank slip into chaos. Now, the PA is trying to do a better job. It is not clear what promoted this.

The US has helped back and train the PA security forces over the last two decades. It is not clear if the new PA initiative was taken in consultation with foreign advice or if this is solely an operation planned in Ramallah where PA President Mahmoud Abbas governs.

According to reports on the morning of Saturday, the PA forces have clashed with PIJ members and other armed men in Jenin Refugee Camp. A commander of the Jenin Battalion, an local militia linked to PIJ, was killed.

The spokesman for the Palestinian security forces, Brigadier General Anwar Rajab, was quoted by Quds media in the West Bank as saying that the security services were able to thwart a disaster in the Jenin camp.

The report said the forces had stopped a “booby-trapped vehicle prepared by outlaws…the vehicle was supposed to be detonated among citizens and security personnel, as part of a cowardly criminal act that reflects an ISIS approach alien to our Palestinian values and morals and contradicts the course of our national struggle.”

PIJ has condemned the PA for its role in recent clashes and the attempt to restore law and order. The New Arab reported on the beginning of the clashes days ago.

“Tensions erupted during the funeral of a Palestinian man killed in clashes between Palestinian armed resistance fighters and Palestinian Authority (PA) forces in the West Bank city of Jenin on Tuesday.

The Jenin Battalion, linked to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), attributed the death of 19-year-old Rahbi Shalabi to ongoing strife between PA security forces and its fighters, according to a report by news agency AFP.”

The rising death toll in the clashes could lead them to get worse but it could hint at the PA’s resolve to finally deal with the growing problems in Jenin.