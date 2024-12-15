Annexation in the West Bank? 'Not now,' Trump signals - exclusive

President-elect Donald Trump made it clear in private conversations that annexation of areas in the West Bank is "off the table," according to sources familiar with the discussions.

The Jerusalem Post has learned that senior GOP officials have cautioned Israel against pursuing annexation as Trump prepares to take office on January 20, warning that it could harm the country’s already tenuous international standing. “This would be a mistake,” Republican officials reportedly said. “Israel is in a difficult international situation, and such a move will only do damage.”

Both Trump and his Republican allies are prioritizing other Middle East objectives, including reviving the Abraham Accords, securing normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia, and maintaining pressure on Iran. According to insiders, the president-elect believes that focusing on annexation could detract from these broader strategic goals.

In recent weeks, calls for annexation have intensified within Israel’s political arena. Several coalition members, including Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, have reignited the debate, with Smotrich declaring that “2025 will be the year of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.”

The annexation issue gained momentum in 2020 when Trump unveiled his peace plan, which allocated 30% of the West Bank for annexation by Israel, while the remaining 70% was left as a basis for future peace negotiations with the Palestinians. ISRAEL, UAE AND BAHRAIN sign the Abraham Accords at the White House in 2020. Had the Heavens gifted Israel with reprieve from diplomatic ‘tsunamis,’ but not bestowed upon it the blessings of the Abraham Accords – dayenu. (credit: TOM BRENNER/REUTERS)

At the time, former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s advisors prepared to bring the matter to a vote in the government. However, significant pressure from then-senior advisor Jared Kushner led Trump to pause the initiative.

Abraham Accords took precedence

Ultimately, the historic Abraham Accords—normalization agreements between Israel, the UAE, and Bahrain—took precedence, effectively shelving the annexation plan.

Speaking to TIME magazine last week, Trump reiterated his commitment to a long-term peace, stating, “I stopped Netanyahu last time from annexing the West Bank.” His remarks suggest a continued preference for diplomacy over unilateral action.