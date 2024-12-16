Al-Hol camp is a test for future of Syria - analysis

Syria is undergoing rapid changes. The new government is taking shape under Ahmed Hussein al-Sharaa, also known as Al-Jolani. It has a new prime minister, and it is drafting many new decrees, such as trying to get armed groups to give their weapons to the state and lay down their arms. But Damascus doesn’t control all of Syria. Turkish-backed groups control parts of northern Syria, and the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces control eastern Syria.

In eastern Syria, there is a camp called Al-Hol, sometimes spelled al-Hawl, where many former ISIS members reside. Recently, CBS noted there is “uncertainty over the future of Syrian camps holding women and children linked to ISIS.” The report said the camp holds 6,000 women and children who are linked to ISIS. This isn’t the whole story.

The Washington Institute for Near East Policy took a look at the camp in March 2024, the five-year anniversary of the defeat of ISIS. It noted that the local authorities that are linked to the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces run the camp. “The AANES and various NGOs operate several camps for Iraqis, Syrians, and third-country nationals (TCNs). Two of these camps—al-Hol and Roj—hold the vast majority of women and children TCNs who traveled to or were born in IS-held (and later AANES-held) territory. Both are closed sites, meaning individuals cannot leave without permission from camp administrators.”

How did this come to be? When ISIS was defeated by the US-led Coalition and the local SDF partner forces in 2019, many of the ISIS members surrendered. They assumed that the Western-backed forces wouldn’t massacre them. These were ISIS criminals, some of whom had committed genocide in Sinjar. They continued to hold Yazidi women and children they had kidnapped in 2014. They were transported to several detention centers, including Al-Hol. The camp grew to almost 80,000 people.

Over time, some were repatriated. There are some 40,000 today, some of whom are not linked to ISIS. But there are hard-core ISIS elements. Smoke rises as a member of the rebels led by the Islamist militant group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham drives on a motorbike in al-Rashideen, Aleppo province, Syria November 29, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Mahmoud Hasano)

The Washington Institute report says that the Roj camp has approximately 2,600 individuals, of which 2,100 are foreigners. Many countries refused to take back their ISIS members. Some even stripped them of citizenship, meaning they can’t leave Syria. They basically dumped these ISIS members in eastern Syria.

The 70 members of the Coalition against ISIS never bothered to sort this out or support the SDF enough to deal with the camps. Instead, the SDF has been attacked by Turkey, a member of NATO. This means that the anti-ISIS coalition basically outsourced and subcontracted holding ISIS detainees to the SDF while also letting a NATO member bomb the SDF. This puts the SDF in an impossible situation. Toda,y Turkey is threatening to attack more Kurdish areas, such as Kobani, and also areas that were seized from ISIS, such as Raqqa.

New government would have to take responsibility over Al-Hol

Meanwhile, the new government in Damascus wants to retake all of Syria. Al-Hol would need to be one of the places it takes responsibility for. However, there are people from 60 countries in the camp. Iraq has said it might repatriate its citizens by 2027. Because the Coalition never focused on this place, a new generation of ISIS members may be growing up.

The camp has areas of ISIS hard-core supporters, mostly women, who raise kids in their own sectors and indoctrinate them. It is believed that around 60 percent of the residents are under 18, and 44 percent are under age 12, according to a report at the Tahrir Institute. Clearly, the young people have been indoctrinated by the women members of ISIS, who are among the most extreme.

Can the SDF continue to control the camp and deal with threats of ethnic cleansing by the Turkish-backed SNA, which has forces along the Euphrates? How can it fight these groups with one hand and also administer the camp? If the Coalition cares about keeping the detainees in place, then it will need to do more. Al-Hol is a test case, largely forgotten by the international community. However, it is important to give an example of policy short-sightedness and what happens when extremists are dumped in an area with the hopes someone else will deal with them.