Houthi attacks drive calls to UK's maritime emergency services up by over 80% - report

Houthi attacks on shipping in the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea have driven calls to the UK's Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), which functions as the area's maritime '9-1-1,' according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.

Since the beginning of Houthi attacks on international shipping last year, calls to the UKMTO have risen by 86%.

The Houthis began launching attacks "in solidarity" with Hamas terrorists as part of Iran's Axis of Resistance alliance.

The Royal Navy's Lt.-Cmdr. Joanna Black told the WSJ that attacks have greatly intensified following the Houthis decision to begin attacking international shipping, going from "one or two incidents every two to three months, to eight incidents a day," involving multiple vessels, which had multiple nationalities on board and faced multiple simultaneous threats. A Houthi fighter stands on the Galaxy Leader cargo ship in the Red Sea in this photo released November 20, 2023. (credit: Houthi Military Media/Handout via REUTERS)

What is UKMTO?

The UK's Royal Navy runs the UKMTO and provides commercial shipping with a primary contact for the US's anti-piracy fleet, which is required to assist all vessels in the event of piracy.

The UKMTO deals with three major areas of maritime traffic: the Red and Arabian Seas and the Gulf of Aden. All naval vessels are encouraged to call UKMTO in the event of an incident, regardless of nationality.

The UKMTO highlighted several difficulties with the current situation. In particular, there is a dilemma for many shipcaptains regarding whether to leave their transponders on.

Many captains chose to turn off their naval transponders while traveling through the Bab el-Mandeb straits to avoid drawing fire from the Houthis. This, unfortunately, means that if their ships are hit, it can become extremely difficult for rescue services to locate and respond.

The report also highlighted that new intelligence is showing that Russia has been supporting Houthi attacks on shipping by providing accurate targeting information to the Houthis.