Syrian interim government names rebel commander as defense minister

Syria’s interim government has named Murhaf Abu Qasra, a prominent figure in the insurgency that toppled President Bashar Assad, as its new defense minister, an official source announced Saturday.

Abu Qasra, also known by his nom de guerre Abu Hassan 600, is a senior leader in the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which spearheaded the campaign that ousted Assad earlier this month. The source described Abu Qasra as having led multiple military operations during the revolution.

Syria’s de facto leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, also known as Abu Mohammed al-Golani, discussed the future of the country’s military institutions with armed factions during a Saturday meeting. Photos released by state news agency SANA showed Abu Qasra seated beside Sharaa during the discussions.

Interim Prime Minister to lead a three-month transitional government

Interim Prime Minister Mohammed al-Bashir has pledged to restructure the defense ministry, integrating former rebel factions and military officers who defected from Assad’s forces. Bashir, a former HTS-affiliated administrator, is leading a three-month transitional government, though its long-term plans remain unclear.

Earlier Saturday, the administration also appointed Asaad Hassan al-Shibani as foreign minister. Shibani, a 37-year-old graduate of Damascus University, previously headed the political department in the rebel-held province of Idlib.HTS, originally affiliated with al Qaeda, broke ties with the group in 2016. The leader of Syria's Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group that headed a lightning rebel offensive snatching Damascus from government control, Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, address a crowd at the capital's landmark Umayyad Mosque on December 8, 2024. (credit: AREF TAMMAWI/AFP via Getty Images)

After years of being confined to Idlib, HTS launched a major offensive in late November, ultimately seizing Damascus on December 8 and forcing Assad to flee.