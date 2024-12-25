Hezbollah reveals location of Nasrallah's tomb - report

Hezbollah has reportedly selected a burial site for its late Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut’s southern suburbs on September 27, London-based Saudi news outlet Asharq Al-Awsat reported on Wednesday.

The terror group plans to bury Nasrallah in a plot of land along the old road leading to Rafic Hariri International Airport, which is set to be transformed into a shrine, sources told Asharq Al-Awsat.

Preparations are underway for a joint public funeral for Nasrallah and Hezbollah Executive Council Chairman Hashem Safieddine. The sources noted that Safieddine would be buried in his hometown of Deir Qanoun in the Tyre district, in accordance with his wishes.

Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting a Hezbollah stronghold in Dahiyeh, in southern Beirut. Israeli warplanes dropped over 100 bombs weighing over 80 tons of bunker-busting bombs, which destroyed six buildings and Hezbollah headquarters.

Nasrallah was killed, alongside other Hezbollah commanders including Ali Karaki, Hezbollah’s then-new military chief designate and commander of the southern front.

A long time coming

The attack involved a decade of intelligence collected both by the IDF and the Mossad, as well as a variety of last-minute deceptions to ensure that Nasrallah would not flee the area.

On October 3, a subsequent Israeli strike targeted an underground bunker in Dahiye, killing Safieddine, with reports indicating that bombs weighing over 70 tons were used.