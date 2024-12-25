Iran shifts to foreign policy, but it has to shake violent past - analysis

Iran may be shifting to focus more on foreign policy. This is a logical move after Iran saw the Assad regime fall and has seen some of its proxies in the region weakened. The focus on foreign policy can be understood from some different messaging from Iran.

One message came from the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei in which he denied Iran has “proxies.” Another message is the recent spat between Iran and the new Syrian government in which Syria warned Iran.

"Iran must respect the will of the Syrian people and the country's sovereignty and security. We warn them from spreading chaos in Syria and we hold them accountable for the repercussions of the latest remarks," Syria’s new Foreign Minister Assad Hassan al-Shibani’s wrote on X. This shows that while Iran may be pushing foreign policy over proxies, that it is still ruffling feathers.

Another piece of evidence regarding how Iran is seeking to highlight foreign policy is the fact that Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi received an award from the Iranian army this week. The award was to showcase his “courageous diplomatic endeavors,” Iranian state media reported.

The report went on to note that the "Deputy for Coordination of Iranian Army Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari awarded the medal to Araghchi on Tuesday. During the awarding ceremony, the Iranian Army appreciated the country's foreign minister for his efforts in the field of diplomacy in recent months."

Aragchi is being hailed for his work travelling around the region, including to “war zones,” the Iranian government said. The “war zones” include Lebanon and Syria. He went to Lebanon during the conflict with Israel and to Syria in the days before the fall of the Assad regime.

Encouraging outreach to various countries

Iran’s focus on diplomacy is clear in some other sectors. The new government in Iran has sought to encourage more outreach to Russia, China and other countries. In addition Iran has sought to increase ties with Pakistan, Azerbaijan and other countries. Iran has also worked to do outreach to Egypt recently as part of an economic gathering of Muslim countries called the D-8. Tehran also participates in BRICS and SCO, to other powerful economic groupings.

The overall trend is clear. Iran wants to use diplomacy to repair ties with countries like Egypt, to improve ties with countries like Qatar, and also to isolate Israel. Iran’s current government may think the IRGC has been overused in the last two decades. It has also led Iran to failure in Syria, and possibly in other places.

Iran’s setbacks on the battlefield, may therefore result in a vacuum. Foreign policy will be used to try to fill the vacuum.