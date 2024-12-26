Two men arrested in Egypt for trafficking hundreds of ancient artifacts

Two men were arrested in Egypt for attempting to traffic hundreds of ancient artifacts found at the bottom of the sea, Egyptian authorities announced on Monday.

The men recovered 448 various artifacts after they dove to the bottom of Abu Qir Bay in Alexandria, the Egyptian Interior Ministry claimed.

The Interior Ministry reported that they confessed their intentions to traffic the items, including 305 coins, 53 statues, 41 axes with archaeological inscriptions, 14 bronze cups, 12 spears, and three statue heads.

The items were dated back to Greek and Roman antiquity, according to the ministry's release.

The authorities are pursuing legal action. Items seized by the Egyptian Interior Ministry.

What was seized?

The ministry released photos of the items the two men attempted to steal.

The bronze items, now turquoise because of patina, show soldiers in uniform, people draped in togas, and what appears to be recreations of the Venus de Milo statue.